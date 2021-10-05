The government falls | Romania plunges into political instability

(Bucharest) The Romanian parliament on Tuesday approved a motion of censure against the liberal government that is plunging the country into instability, already shaken by a dual health and social crisis linked to energy prices.

Mihaela RODINA Agence France-Presse

President Klaus Iohannis will consult political parties next week to appoint a new prime minister.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic, the fourth wave hit us hard, we are going through an energy price crisis […] And on top of all that, there was a government crisis, ”regretted the head of state, a close friend of the deposed Liberal Prime Minister Florin Citu, during a televised address.

But while the political parties expected to be invited to discussions on Thursday, he said “to give them time to come to a responsible outcome”.

A total of 281 senators and MPs voted in favor of the motion of censure, significantly more than the 234 votes required according to the official result.

Mr Citu, a 49-year-old former banker who had been in office since the December elections, had become the favorite anger of both the right and left in recent months.

In normal times unlikely allies, the elected representatives of the USR (center right), a former member of the ruling coalition, the Social Democratic Party (PSD, opposition) and the right-wing extremist party AUR jointly voted for the removal of the “executive body”.

The Liberals (PNL, in power) boycotted the vote and condemned an “irresponsible” action by these three parties.

“What will you gain if you throw the country into chaos?” », The Prime Minister had launched at the beginning of the session of Parliament and addressed the parties that tabled this request.

New elections?

His government will continue to act in the meantime until Mr Iohannis appoints a new prime minister.

But to do this, it has to find a majority, a task that promises to be complicated.

Despite the strained relations in recent weeks, the USR has openly declared itself in favor of a new alliance with Mr Citu’s party, on the condition that it is not appointed as the future head of government.

However, according to several voices within the PNL, Mr Iohannis would consider filling him to this post to play off the reluctance of the elected officials to possible early elections.

“Florin Citu is our choice in the short, medium and long term,” said Sunday MP Rares Bogdan, speaking to Mr Iohannis.

According to the constitution, the head of state can dissolve parliament if elected officials reject two candidates for the office of prime minister within 60 days.

Supported by the polls, the PSD is the only party that wants parliamentary elections and its President Marcel Ciolacu stressed on Tuesday that it would not support a prime minister from the liberal camp.

Explosive bills

This new political crisis comes as Romania faces a sharp rise in new COVID-19 contaminations, with several doctors citing “war conditions” in hospitals.

More than 15,000 new cases and 252 deaths were recorded in 24 hours on Tuesday, a record since the pandemic began, which killed 37,929 people.

Romania was hit by a new tragedy on Friday: a fire ravaged the intensive care unit of a hospital in the southeast, killing seven people, the third fatal hospital disaster in less than a year.

Despite the worsening health crisis, the vaccination campaign is struggling to convince, only a third of the 19 million Romanians have been fully vaccinated so far.

When the cold starts, the population appears to be more concerned about spikes in gas and electricity bills.

The government has promised to offset some of this increase for poor households.

But in this country, which is one of the poorest in the European Union, the purchasing power of a large part of the population has already been eroded by the highest inflation rate since 2011, namely 5.3% in August.

“The pressure on living standards is evident. Alongside the fourth wave of the pandemic, the surge in bills, the shock of which will be fully felt in December, is the main concern for Romanians, ”sociologist Iulian Stanescu told AFP.