The government of Biden is heavily reliant on solar energy

The government of Biden is heavily reliant on solar energy

(New York) The Biden government said Wednesday that the sun could produce 45% of the country’s electricity by 2050, which could play an important role in the fight against climate change, provided it greatly accelerates investments in solar energy.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 12:26 pm Updated at 6:09 pm

Juliette MICHEL Agence France-Presse

The step is high.

In 2020, photovoltaic modules and solar thermal power plants in the US produced just under 80 gigawatts (GW), enough to meet 3% of the country’s electricity needs.

BRIDGET BENNET PHOTO, REUTERS ARCHIVES

Solar panels at the Desert Stateline Power Plant near Nipton, California on August 16, 2021

In order to achieve the ambitions presented in a report by the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday, the use of solar energy would have to quadruple in less than ten years: from 15 GW in 2020 to 30 GW per year by 2025, then to 60 GW GW per year between 2025 and 2030 .

This requires “significant cost reductions”, “state support” and “large-scale electrification” of solar energy, the ministry admitted.

The power grid, which was initially designed for coal, gas or nuclear power plants, must in particular evolve significantly in order to adapt to the fluctuating energy of the sun.

And the United States relies on solar panels, most of which are made in China.

Clean electricity in 2035

Joe Biden’s administration wants electricity as a whole to no longer be a source of polluting emissions by 2035, relying on the extensive infrastructure investment plans still being debated in Congress.

The US President also relies on wind energy in his arsenal of measures and has given several large offshore wind projects impetus.

But the report released on Wednesday “highlights the fact that solar energy, our cheapest and fastest growing clean energy source, could produce enough electricity to power every home in the United States.” By 2035 and up to 1 at the same time, Employ 5 million people. “Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

PHOTO MARY ALTAFFER, ARCHIVED PRESS

Energy Minister Jennifer Granholm

This “requires a massive and fair use of renewable energies and a strong policy of decarbonisation – exactly what is set out in the bipartisan law on investment in infrastructure and jobs and the” Build Back “program. Better” by President Biden “, she has added.

According to the scenario developed by its services, solar energy would account for 37% of electricity in 2035, the rest would come from wind energy (36%), nuclear energy (11% – 13%), hydropower (5% – 6%). ), Biomass and geothermal energy (1%).

This would be a major tipping point compared to the current pattern: in 2020, renewables provided 21% of electricity in the United States, with the remainder being generated by natural gas (40%), nuclear (20%), and coal (19%). ).

Tax credits

In a letter to politicians, almost 750 solar energy companies insisted on the need to expand existing subsidy measures and implement them in the long term.

The quadrupling of the current installation rate by 2030 is a “race against time”, they say and in particular call for a strengthening of the current tax credit for investments in solar energy.

During a visit to New Jersey and New York on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by deadly Storm Ida, the White House tenant once again called for urgent action against climate change, in particular to adapt aging infrastructure to the feared increase in extreme weather events.

For the energy industry specialist Dan Pickering, the goals set by the administration on Wednesday are more “a source of inspiration” than “pragmatic” ambitions.

“Trillions of dollars are being spent to get there. It is absolutely essential to be effective, ”he said on Twitter.

The environmental NGO NRDC for its part called on the social network “to Congress to fully fund investments in clean electricity in the ongoing budget process in order to put this plan into practice”.