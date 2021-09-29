The Greens and the FDP start the search for a new government

Berlin (dpa) – The Greens and the FDP are pushing forward vigorously to form a government after the federal elections. Prominent members of both parties have come together to explore the basic lines of political cooperation.

At the same time, the Greens and the FDP are preparing separate talks with the SPD and the Union CDU and CSU, which are expected to start this weekend.

Two power options are currently likely: the main candidate of the SPD, Olaf Scholz, whose party received the most votes on Sunday with 25.7%, forges a so-called traffic light coalition with the Greens and the FDP. Or the president of the CDU, Armin Laschet, manages to negotiate a so-called Jamaican coalition with the Greens and the FDP after the historic defeat of the Union.

The CDU / CSU had fallen to a low of 24.1%. The Greens came in third with 14.8%. Behind was the FDP with 11.5%.

The Greens want to address the SPD on Sunday, as party leader Annalena Baerbock in Berlin said on Wednesday. The Union invited the Greens to an exchange for the coming week. Baerbock has again made it clear his preference for a traffic light coalition. They have the mandate “for a progressive government to renew this country”.

The Greens want to compete with a team of ten in these rounds, as emerges from a plan by the party leadership for a small party conference on Saturday in Berlin. These include party chairmen Baerbock and Robert Habeck, parliamentary group leaders Katrin Göring-Eckardt and Anton Hofreiter, and Baden-Württemberg Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann.

FDP: first with the Union, then with the SPD

FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing also presented a timeline and said: “The order results from the situation, from the way the timeline is presented.” He did not provide any information on the content or atmosphere of the preliminary interview with reference to the agreed confidentiality.

The next round with the Greens is scheduled for Friday. According to Wissing, questions related to content should then be explored further. Members of the Presidium should participate on the side of the FDP. The FDP wants to speak to the Union on Saturday and to the SPD on Sunday. “Everyone has to want to work with everyone, so this needs to be clarified in bilateral talks,” Wissing said.

The Greens and the FDP began talks with a four-person meeting on Tuesday evening. Baerbock and Habeck as well as FDP boss Christian Lindner and Wissing then posted a photo of the quartet on Instagram and wrote: “In the search for a new government, we are probing the similarities and bridges between divisions. And even find some. Exciting moments. “

Laschet and CSU leader Markus Söder, for their part, invited the FDP and the Greens to discuss. They congratulated Baerbock and Habeck as well as Lindner in two identical letters and thanked them for a fair election campaign, as the German news agency learned.

Laschet continues to experience headwinds in his own ranks. The leader of the Union parliamentary group, Ralph Brinkhaus, ruled out a role for him as leader of the opposition in the ARD “Tagesthemen”. If the Union were to join the opposition, the presidency of the group would be the most important post.

The SPD is still quite sure it can form a government at the traffic lights. Looking ahead to the upcoming talks, SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil said in the house Willy Brandt: “Our firm goal is to forge a winning coalition.

Group leader Rolf Mützenich called on the Greens and the FDP for rapid exploratory talks. He had previously been confirmed in office for two years: he had obtained 198 votes and 97%.