The Greens give their opinion on the follow-up to be given to the party congress |

Berlin (dpa) – The Greens want to discuss further deliberations on forming a government for Deutschlad this Saturday at a party congress.

The approximately 100 delegates in Berlin are to entrust the talks to the exploratory group of ten people around the two party leaders Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck.

Röttgen criticizes ‘future team’

The party congress must also deploy the extended exploratory team, which includes 14 other Greens. After Friedrich Merz, Norbert Röttgen, the second prominent CDU politician, spoke out with criticism, including the casting of the so-called “future team” of Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet.

The exploratory teams closer to the Greens and the FDP had already discussed Friday a joint participation in the new federal government. The representatives of the two parties then showed unity. This weekend talks with the SPD, the most powerful force after the federal election last Sunday, and the Union, second, are on the agenda. They each strive to form an alliance with the Greens and the FDP – either a so-called traffic light coalition under the leadership of the SPD or a so-called Jamaican alliance under the leadership of the Union. The Greens had become the third voting force, the FDP landed in fourth place. In addition to the SPD, the latter two had also obtained approval.

“We derive from the election results a clear mandate to take responsibility for shaping the country and forming a progressive government,” said the Green Council’s main proposal to the party congress. “We cannot allow it to continue like this. The next federal government must be a climate government. “

FDP sees a common task

The leader of the FDP, Christian Lindner, declared Friday after the meeting with the explorers of the Greens: “We feel that we are together in charge of organizing a new departure in Germany”. After the meeting, the two sides did not specifically comment on the content. Lindner said, however, that there are “definitely differences” in the areas of climate protection and finance. Discussions now revolve around “how common divisions can be overcome, what bridges can be built”.

Discussions on the formation of a government continue this weekend: Sunday, the SPD and the FDP want to talk to each other first, then the SPD and the Greens. The Union has agreed to have exploratory talks on Sunday evening with the FDP and next Tuesday with the Greens.

The SPD wants to act quickly

Before the start of their talks, the SPD stressed its commitment to achieve rapid results. “I think it is possible to achieve good results quickly,” said parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich of the German news agency in Berlin. He approaches the talks with confidence. “We will all meet at eye level,” he said. “Germany needs progress now.” Mützenich is part of the six-person negotiating team around Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz.

Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek (CDU), for her part, called for unity within the Union. “About a quarter of the country’s population voted for us. They rightly expect us to justify the trust placed in us, ”she told newspapers from media group Funke. “In the end, no one benefits from the intrigues.”

Laschet is criticized in his own ranks

CDU economic expert Friedrich Merz had previously sued his party in Funke newspapers. Among other things, he accused her of having become lazy to think. The “Bild” also indicated that he would keep open a new candidacy for the presidency of his party under certain conditions. Merz was inferior to Laschet in the race for the presidency of the CDU.

In the “Tagesspiegel”, the external expert Norbert Röttgen has now ensured the follow-up. Among other things, he criticized Laschet’s selection for his so-called “future team” and the weaknesses of the Union’s electoral campaign. Röttgen called for a full examination of the electoral defeat, whether the Union leads a new government or enters the opposition.

Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Günther told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”: If the question of the governing coalition was decided and the Union were to join the opposition, the situation would be different. “Then – and everyone agrees – everything is put to the test.” But this order must be followed.