The Greens want to speak to the SPD on Sunday

Berlin (dpa) – The Greens also want to discuss the formation of a new federal government with the SPD on Sunday. That said, party leader Annalena Baerbock Wednesday in Berlin.

The Union has also invited the Greens for discussions next week. The FDP previously announced talks with the Union on Saturday and with the SPD on Sunday. The Greens now want to talk to the Social Democrats on the Sunday after the FDP. There should be another conversation between the Greens and the FDP on Friday.

The two smallest possible coalition partners launched the round of talks with a confidential summit meeting on Tuesday evening. Greens Presidents Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck as well as FDP leader Christian Lindner and General Secretary Volker Wissing then posted a photo of the quartet on Instagram and wrote: “In the search for a new government, we explore the similarities and bridges between divisions. And even find some. Exciting moments. “

The Union fell to its all-time low of 24.1 percent in the federal election. The SPD was the most powerful force at 25.7%. The Greens came third with 14.8%, followed by the FDP with 11.5%. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz is aiming for a traffic light coalition with the Greens and the FDP, named after the party colors. The union of chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) is proposing discussions on a so-called Jamaican coalition with the Greens and the FDP.

The Greens want to start the next exploratory talks with a team of ten. This emerges from a plan by the party leadership for a small party congress to take place this Saturday in Berlin. In addition to party chairmen Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck and parliamentary group leaders in the Bundestag Katrin Göring-Eckardt and Anton Hofreiter, the team is expected to include parliamentary group leader Britta Haßelmann, party leader Michael Kellner, government minister. Baden-Württemberg. President Winfried Kretschmann, former Bundestag MP Claudia Roth Sven Giegold and party vice-president Ricarda Lang are among them.

“We cannot allow it to continue like this”

“We are drawing a clear mandate from the election results to take responsibility for shaping the country and forming a progressive government,” said the draft main proposal submitted to the German news agency. “We want to use our strength and skill to organize the necessary departure for this country. We cannot allow it to continue like this. The next federal government must be a climate government. “

Explorations should be conducted “quickly and confidently” to lead to the start of coalition talks, the motion continues. “2017 must not be repeated.” It is about the difficult negotiations on the formation of a so-called Jamaican coalition of the Union, the Greens and the FDP, which the liberals finally broke.

The Greens also want to set up an extended exploratory team to prepare and support the talks. This group is expected to include 14 politicians, including former party leader Cem Özdemir and former environment minister and parliamentary group leader Jürgen Trittin.

According to the main proposition, a party congress or a small party congress should decide whether to enter into coalition negotiations after successful exploratory talks. Members are expected to vote on a coalition deal.

Meetings of the State Council of the Greens are called small party congresses. It is the highest decision-making body of the Greens between party congresses. The Council of State comprises the 16 members of the party council, delegates from state associations, the head of the parliamentary group, European parliamentarians and representatives of Green Youth.