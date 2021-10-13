The Holter Monitoring Systems Market To Steal Growth Being Into A Frenzy Of Innovation

The global Holter Monitoring Systems Market is there to grow at a noteworthy In Upcoming Years. These days, pre-empt process breakdowns by making use of AI are the ongoing trend. Regulatory compliance is also being adhered to using data masking. Personalized smart videos are being used to render proper member communication. These, and many such digitally transformative approaches are being followed in the enterprise as of now and the scenario is expected to remain the same even going forward.

ECG monitoring devices are experiencing a paradigm technological shift from resting ECG systems to portable holter monitoring systems. According to a new report by Persistence Market Research, titled, “Holter Monitoring Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031”, this is attributed to advantages such as patient mobility, low prices, and longer period of patient monitoring.

Company Profiles:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Welch Allyn (Hill-rom Company, Inc.)

Schiller AG

Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

Nihon Kohden Corporation, Mortara Instrument, Inc.

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

Others

Holter monitoring systems are proving to be more efficient in ECG monitoring due to advancements in technology, thereby allowing healthcare providers to monitor recorded data remotely, and enhancements in holter monitoring software, which enable better analysis of data. These factors are expected to promote the global holter monitoring systems market at a CAGR of 4.5% from2021to2031.

Persistence Market Research’s report offers market forecast and analysis on the global holter monitoring systems market. The global market has been segmented on the basis of product, end – user, and region. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

As per regional analysis, North America (the U.S. and Canada) is the most lucrative market for holter monitoring systems globally. This region is expected to hold highest market share over the forecast period (2021–2031), and is expected to exhibit more than average growth rate. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth owing to high population and increasing incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases.

APAC market is estimated to account for around 1/3revenue share by end of 2021 in the global holter monitoring systems market. The market in MEA is also expected to expand significantly in revenue terms over the forecast period, owing to high public healthcare expenditure in countries in the region.

On the basis of product, the market has been segmented into holter monitoring devices, event monitoring devices, and holter monitoring software. Holter monitoring devices segment is expected to remain the dominant segment in the global market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high adoption rate of these devices globally.

On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Persistence Market Research estimated the hospitals segment to account for highest revenue share among other end user segments, and it is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing number of private hospitals in developing countries is expected to boost revenue share of the hospitals segment. Diagnostic centers segment is also expected to gain significant market share during the forecast period.

