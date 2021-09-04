The home of Confederate Robert E. Lee reopens with a more narrative narrative

The reopening of Arlington House, a property overlooking the US capital where Robert E. Lee lived before taking over the Confederate Army during the Civil War, now not only tells the story of the slaves who lived on the property that of their White Masters.

Posted on Sep 4, 2021

“Through the renovation, we invested effort, energy, and resources trying to figure out how to get the story of the slaves out,” says Aaron LaRocca of the National Park Service.

