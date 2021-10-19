The Humanized Mice Model Market To Leverage The Digital Disruption Wave

The global Humanized Mice Model Market is estimated to grow irresistibly in the forecast period. With the increasing involvement of consumers in decision-making, digital innovation is witnessing a greater demand. Also, the use of data analytics and interoperable data is asking for public-private collaborations concerning organic and inorganic development. This would, in turn, pave the way for more cordial relationships between the end-users and the manufacturers/key players.

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a new research report on humanized mice model. The report has been titled, “Humanized Mice Model Market: Global Industry Key Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026.” In order to extemporize pre-clinical studies, humanized mice models surface as a better solution. With further development in genomic analysis, there is also a chance of refinement in the mouse models.

Humanized mice models have been in use mice for better understanding of the disease, in order to design effective therapies, create accurate models of drug metabolism and improve the understanding of mammalian and human genome function. Market players are incessantly competing for a significant value share and expansion of their global outreach by investing in technologies. With growing need to develop better varieties of humanized mice model and improve the quality and outcome of research studies, the demand for humanized mice models is increasing. However, various technical restrictions may pose as a challenge for the development of the market.

According to the report, the global humanized mice model market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2026. In 2017, the market was worth US$ 67.5 Mn and it has been estimated that it will touch a valuation of US$ 113.5 Mn by the end of 2026.

Technological Development to Trigger Demand for Humanized Mice Models

Novel technologies are being developed with each passing day, which permit robust genetic modification of mice, which accelerates the development of new immune deficient mice models for capitalizing on the discovery of novel approaches to enhance the engraftment of human cells or tissues. Moreover, speedy technological advancements have been witnessed in the last 20 years, which comprise the genetic engineering of mouse genome such as the development of knock-out mouse, knock-in mouse as well as the transgenic mouse. The aptitude to engraft mouse liver with human hepatocytes and mouse bone marrow with human hematopoietic stem cells is also foreseen to provide new opportunities, proliferating the market growth. These models also overcome the limitations of xenograft models as they elucidate disease etiology, tumor progression and metastasis.

Moreover, humanized mice strains provide better research models than working with mutant mouse protein. They are considered as more realistic models for tumor studies than the dish-grown cancer cells, and are also used for safety evaluation when neither normal mice nor rats can be used in particular biologics.

Availability of Substitutes to Hinder Market Growth

In addition to mice, other genetically modified species that can be used as models are being carefully measured for research purpose. Lately, knockout of CFTR gene has been stated in the pig as it is similar in size to humans and may be a superior model for the research on cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Experimental advancements employing computer simulation, in silico, in vitro, and other non-animal approaches are also being taken up for the replacement of animal studies.

