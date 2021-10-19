The Immune Health Supplements Market To Ride On The Curve Of Innovation

The Immune Health Supplements Market is there to hit the exponential growth mark In Upcoming Years. This is the era of “online visibility”. The key stakeholders in enterprises are into an exploration of new-fangled opportunities concerning digital media, as online competition is there to rule for the next few years. With end-users turning out to be netizens, search engine optimization is of paramount importance. This would be the net-oriented trend going forward.

Herbal supplements, with their natural and plant-based ingredients, and consumed to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Consumers across the world are specifically approaching herbal medicines or supplements due to the fact that they are directly available from natural sources. Worldwide, the sales of herbal supplements are witnessing a rapid increase, due to growing consumer demand for natural products.

Herbal immunity booster supplements, which are formed by using medicinal plants such as turmeric, elderberry, ginger, garlic, ginseng, açaí, and many others, are the preferred choice of consumers. This has led to increased product launches by the herbal supplement manufacturers across the world.

In September 2018 , AlchemLife, a herbal supplement producer, launched Phytorelief-CC, a turmeric-based gummy tablet meant to boost immunity.

AlliBiotic CF Softgel, a product of NOW Health Group, INC., is a herbal combination formulated to fight against the symptoms of influenza, flu, and common cold, and lead to a healthy immune system.

The global immune health supplements market has observed steady growth over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, at a steady CAGR of more than 4%.

Company Profiles:

Herbalife Nutrition

GNC Holdings

NOW Health

Nutramax Laboratories

Nature’s Bounty

Banyan Botanicals

Source Naturals

Nutramarks Inc

Nature’s Way Products

Abbott

Natural Immunogenics

Solaray Inc.

Sambucol USA

Quantum Health, Inc.

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Rainbow Light

AdvoCare

Pure Encapsulations, LLC.

Country Life, LLC

Natural Health Concept

Key Takeaways from Immune Health Supplements Market Study

Private label manufacturers are keen to establish their own brands in the highly fragmented dietary supplement industry. Customizable formulations by private label supplement manufacturers is a growing trend. Moreover, private label products are becoming the new economic alternatives for consumers as compared to multinational supplement brands.

On the basis of sales channel, online retail sales of immune health supplements are expected to exhibit the highest value CAGR over the forecast period, attributable to rising Internet penetration and increasing trend of online retail in emerging countries.

By form, the tablets segment accounts for the largest value share in the global immune health supplements market. Consumers are more familiar with immune health supplement tablets than any other form. However, it is expected that the capsules segment will witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

“Increasing demand for immunity-boosting products is the core factor that is aiding the growth of the global immune health supplements market across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a minimal negative impact on the global immune health supplements market; in fact, sales will increase with more individuals seeking to boost their immunity against infectious diseases,” says a PMR analyst.

Global Immune Health Supplements Market: Competitive Landscape

The global immune health supplements market is highly fragmented in nature. Key manufacturers are keen on strengthening their positions in the market, but with the high level of competition, the best possible way is through mergers and acquisitions. Another major strategy being adopted by prominent players are new product development by investing more on research & development activities. Additionally, manufacturers are also emphasizing toward offering herbal immune health supplement products due to growing consumer preference toward herbal and plant-based nutrition. Manufacturers in the immune health supplements market space are also targeting emerging countries where the consumption of dietary supplement products is rising exponentially.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Global Immune Health Supplements Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global immune health supplements market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2020–2030. The study offers compelling insights on the immune health supplements market based on nature (organic and conventional), source (plant-based and animal-based), form (tablets, capsules, powder, and liquid), and sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacy and drug stores, and online retail), across seven regions.

