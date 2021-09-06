The left court the SPD and the Greens – The union fears a turn to the left

Berlin (dpa) – Almost three weeks before the federal elections, the debate over a possible left alliance between the SPD, the Greens and the left dominates the election campaign.

The leader of the regional CSU group, Alexander Dobrindt, warned Monday in Berlin: “The left coalition is not a ghost, it can become a reality”. The left has explicitly promoted the red-green-red: a traffic light coalition “would be an electoral fraud with advertisement because the SPD cannot implement its electoral program with the FDP”, declared the head of the parliamentary group of left Dietmar Bartsch. SPD president Saskia Esken avoided a clear definition. She underlined “that one does not speak and do not think about possible coalition partners before the elections (…) but after”.

In the event of an electoral victory for the SPD, two coalition options are currently considered realistic for the Social Democrats: a “traffic light” with the Greens and the FDP or a left alliance with the Greens and the left. Federal Director General of the Greens, Michael Kellner, was cautious about both variants. The Left Party and the FDP are “two faltering candidates”, for whom it is not known whether they “are ready to support a progressive government”. In addition, the left was “sidelined” by its majority abstention during the vote on the evacuation mission in Afghanistan.

CDU, CSU and FDP have been warning of a red-green-red coalition for days, because the main SPD candidate, Olaf Scholz, has attached conditions to an alliance with the left, but does not explicitly rule it out . SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans, who heads the party with Esken, spoke of a Union “fear campaign”. At the same time, he admitted that certain aspects of the left’s electoral manifesto were “an obstacle that makes it difficult to come together to work together”. But also the FDP’s tax policy plans in favor of high incomes are an “absolute obstacle”.

The left presented an “immediate program” in which the party openly militates for an alliance with the SPD and the Greens: “There is a majority in this country which no longer wants to accept inequalities and poverty,” she said. . You couldn’t go on like this for another four years, said Janine Wissler, leader of the left, in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. “And then, I think the SPD, the Greens and the left should explore together very seriously after the election, if there is a majority, if they can be used.”

Against this background, the leader of the CDU parliamentary group, Ralph Brinkhaus, warned at a meeting of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group that a left alliance would lead to another country. In Abensberg, Lower Bavaria, CSU President Markus Söder said Scholz would also include people like Esken in the government, “who thinks democratic socialism is a great idea.” Then there was the threat of tax increases, “Mount Everest in debt” and new bans that would take the country back to the Stone Age. FDP vice-chairman Alexander Graf Lambsdorff made a similar statement on Twitter: “Whoever votes for Olaf Scholz is actually voting for Saskia Esken and Dietmar Bartsch.”

The reason for the debate is the latest polls, which put the SPD in first place by up to five percentage points ahead of the Union. Despite these values, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) called on the Union to campaign with confidence. We can be proud of the 16 years of government, Merkel said, according to information from the German news agency, in what will likely be the last meeting of the parliamentary group before the elections. Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) only wants to talk about polls on election night. During a visit to Heidelberg, he said: “This daily click on polls can be exciting. I’m saying how things should be with Germany. “