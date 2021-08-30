The left wants to rule: “As clear as dumpling broth”, if possible

Although Die Linke was not pictured at the televised trial on Sunday night, he still played a role. Party leader Hennig-Wellsow rejects a request from Olaf Scholz.

Berlin (dpa) – After the first major televised debate between the candidates for Chancellor of the Union, the SPD and the Greens, the left rejected calls for commitments to NATO and confirmed its willingness to co-lead after the federal elections .

“A clear commitment to NATO today would actually mean voting for a war alliance,” party leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow said in Berlin. The emphasis must be on the policy of peace and security and not on confrontation.

On the question of a possible red-red-green coalition, Hennig-Wellsow said it was a different monetary and patrimonial policy in Germany. This excludes the Union and the FDP as partners. In this regard, there is “misunderstanding”, “why the SPD and the Greens are now entrenched without seeing what chances we have, as a tripartite alliance, to really change this country for the better”.

The left is social conscience and guarantees that the welfare state will continue to exist. “And because we are the only ones fulfilling this mandate, it is as clear as dumpling broth to us that we want to be part of a government, as long as it matches arithmetically.” Hennig-Wellsow added that everyone should negotiate and compromise, “not just the left”.

Scholz calls for commitment to NATO

SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz does not expressly rule out a coalition with the Left Party, but has since linked it to a clear commitment to NATO membership, still in the televised trial on Sunday evening. Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock said Germany must remain a reliable partner in foreign and security policy. It also means being on the side of NATO. In its electoral manifesto, the left calls for the dissolution of NATO and wants to replace it with a system of collective security with Russian participation.