The left works to slap the elections

In the election, the left fell from a good nine to just under five percent – a disaster for the party leadership. How can this continue now?

Berlin (dpa) – A week after the severe defeat in the federal election, the leadership of the left-wing party has started to come to terms with it.

The party executive met in Berlin on Saturday for two-day deliberations. At the start, there was a very serious, clear and thoughtful debate, said Co-Chairs Janine Wissler and Susanne Hennig-Wellsow. Wissler called the election result a disaster. Members of the party’s 44 leaders met at a Berlin hotel for the first time since being elected online in late February.

According to Hennig-Wellsow, the party leadership is now planning talks with presidents of left-wing states and conferences with the base to “hear the voices of the members” to analyze the causes. On whether there would be any consequences for top staff, Wissler said the party’s current executive was only elected relatively shortly before the general election. It is now a question of discussing changes “in terms of political content”.

Sense of responsibility

She was optimistic that the defeat could strengthen cohesion on the left. “Last Sunday, we all looked down into the bottom of the abyss together.” This is why she is “fairly confident” that there is a sense of responsibility everywhere in the party and that it is now a question of being united.

The left had slipped from 9.2% to 4.9% in the election. It was only thanks to three direct terms that she did not fail at the five percent mark. The parliamentary group went from 69 to 39 deputies due to the poor result. Since election night, there has been a controversial debate within the party about the causes. Party leaders said there had been more than 1,000 new members of the left last week as a beacon of hope.