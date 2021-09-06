The legal right to full time in elementary school comes

Berlin (dpa) – The nationally provided legal right to all-day child care in primary school may come from the school year 2026/2027.

On Monday evening, the federal and state governments reached a last-minute compromise in the Bundestag and Bundesrat mediation committee in the dispute over the funding of the project. Government and country representatives welcomed the deal and spoke of a good day for children and families.

Shortly before

The two houses must now give their formal agreement. This should happen on Tuesday in the last Bundestag session scheduled for this legislature and probably on Friday in the Bundesrat. Without an agreement within the mediation committee, the law could probably not have been voted on before the federal elections and would have expired: laws that are not definitively dealt with in the legislature are subject to what is called discontinuity. They must be presented and re-negotiated from scratch in a newly elected Bundestag.

The mediation committee was also under pressure: according to the negotiators, an agreement before midnight was necessary in order to meet the formal deadlines for referral to the Bundestag the next day.

Laschet: “An important step”

Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) told the German news agency: “Today is a good day for families in Germany. The legal right to all-day places in primary schools is an important step for compatibility between family and work. Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek (CDU), who took part in the negotiations, referred to a “very good evening” for families and children. “With the compromise that the federal and state governments have found, one of the very big and important projects of this government and this legislative period is now being implemented.”

The parliamentary director general of the SPD parliamentary group, Carsten Schneider, spoke of great progress for children and families, who would have borne considerable burdens, especially in the last months of the pandemic.

Last major project

The legal demand is a last major project of the coalition agreement between the Union and the SPD, which the outgoing grand coalition is still in the process of implementing. It is expected that every child who enters school during the 2026/2027 school year will be entitled to a full-time place in the first four school years. In some federal states – especially in the east – there is already a claim. In other countries, many new places have yet to be created.

The Länder had asked the federal government to contribute significantly more to the investment and operating costs, had stopped the project in the Bundesrat before the summer and had referred it to the mediation committee of the Bundestag and Bundesrat. More recently, Baden-Württemberg in particular had lobbied and insisted on more federal funding.