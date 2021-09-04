The majority want to send the Union into the opposition

Berlin (dpa) – According to a Civey poll, most German citizens want the Union to join the opposition after the federal elections.

About 56% of those polled expressed this view in a survey conducted by pollsters on behalf of the “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Saturday). You answered the question: “Do you want the CDU / CSU to join the opposition after 16 years of government responsibility?” with “yes, definitely” or “rather yes”. About 35% responded negatively and would therefore like the CDU and CSU to continue participating in government. The rest (nine percent) were undecided.

According to “Augsburger Allgemeine”, the responses of just over 5000 participants were taken into account for the survey in the period of September 1-3.

Union polls have slipped in recent weeks, while the Social Democrats have regained ground at the same time. In the polls of several institutes, the SPD with the chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz had recently several points ahead of the Union with its candidate Armin Laschet (CDU).

Election polls are usually always fraught with uncertainty. Among other things, declining ties between parties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. In principle, polls only reflect opinion at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the outcome of the election.

In the context of its historically mediocre poll values, the Union had recently pushed the discussion on a possible left alliance between the SPD, the Greens and the Left Party. Laschet continued to use this horn: A left alliance was endangering the recovery, the CDU chief told newspapers of the Funke media group. He also warned of the key roles of SPD leader Saskia Esken and vice-party Kevin Kühnert, who belong to the left wing of the Social Democrats. “What threatens them is clear: an attack on our prosperity. Especially with the left. “

The Greens with their candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock recently occupied third place several points behind. In an interview with “Frankfurter Rundschau”, Baerbock tried to demarcate: the Greens and the Social Democrats are close to each other on social and financial issues, but: “The SPD slows down on climate protection”. At the same time, she accused the Union and the FDP of doing too little against the social divide: “They mainly focus on helping the rich and have no idea how they want to increase the necessary investments. to modernization “.

Baerbock retained the option of an alliance of the SPD, the Union and the FDP: “It would mean a complete stop for our country”, she declared to the “Neue Westfälischen” (Saturday). “We can no longer afford another government that refuses consistent climate protection.”

Scholz and Laschet are due next week for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. As the German Embassy in Paris announced on Friday, the meeting with Scholz is scheduled for Monday. The meeting with Prime Minister NRW Laschet is expected to take place on Wednesday. Initially, there was no mention of a meeting between Macron and Baerbock.