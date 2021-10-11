The Molecular Transport Medium Market To Stay Strong In The Forecast Period

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, molecular transport medium market is set to witness 4.0% growth during the forecast period 2021-2031. This growth will be experienced due to the increasing number of experiments at labs and research institutes. Therefore, the growth in molecular transport medium will be expected at a high CAGR.

Molecular Transport Medium (MTM) offers the safest option for transportation because it inactivates the virus or pathogen, whereas samples stored in traditional transport medium such as viral transport medium or universal transport medium will remain infectious and continue to pose safety risks.

The demand for molecular transport medium is driven by the rise in experiments that take place in laboratory and research institutes, rising awareness for the health of co-workers in the laboratory, rapid antigen testing, and molecular assay experiments, increasing number of players in the diagnostic market and rise in the number of infectious diseases like influenza.

Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32736

The demand molecular transport medium has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is predominantly because of intensified experiments for COVID19 at research institutes and labs for developing COVID-19 vaccines, companies of the molecular transport medium have increased their production capacities to develop products that are beneficial for viral collection, maintenance, and culture.

For instance, Innovative Research – a manufacturer of high quality and affordable research materials, develops viral transport medium to support global research in COVID-19.

Also, there were many cases of COVID19 recorded that create opportunity for researchers to develop vaccines and thus benefits the molecular transport medium market also. According to WHO, there were approximately 208 million COVID19 cases recorded in the world till August 2021. Therefore, COVID19 grow the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

U.S. and Canada will remain the prominent players in the molecular transport medium market worldwide. This is predominantly due to the presence of key players and technological development in the region.

Also, the researchers are focused on the collection, transportation, and reservation of molecules. Due to the large population infected with COVID19 in the region and the demand for vaccines also increases.

For instance, according to WHO, in the U.S., approximately 37 million cases of COVID19 were recorded till August 2021, which creates a great opportunity for the sale of molecular transport medium in the region during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Request for Table of Content@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32736

In the last few years especially after the pandemic outbreak in 2020, Europe keeps growing its healthcare sector so that it can fulfil the demand of the increasing population.

Also, the region was greatly affected by the COVID19 which is an infectious disease. According to WHO, Europe recorded 60,008,184 cases of COVID-19 as of July 2021.

Therefore, there is a great opportunity for the sale of molecular transport medium in the Europe region during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Some of the key players of Molecular Transport Medium are,

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Medical Wire & Equipment

COPAN Diagnostics Inc.

Titan Biotech Ltd

EKF Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech

Puritan Medical Products.

They follow strategies like merger & acquisition, new product launch, and others. For instance, EKF Diagnostics announced about its launch of a viral transport media for the safe sample handling and testing of multiple infectious diseases named as PrimeStore MTM in July, 2020.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32736

Key Segments:

By Product Type

Viral Transport Medium

Virus Swabs

By Indication

Mumps Virus

Influenza

Rhinovirus

Adenovirus

COVID-19

Other

By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Microbiology Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com