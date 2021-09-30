The Navy has found its training ship “Gorch Fock”

Wilhelmshaven (dpa) – Almost six yards, 135 million euros in costs – but now the German navy has found its completely refurbished training ship “Gorch Fock”. The Bremen Lürssen shipyard handed over the three-master to the customer on Thursday in Wilhelmshaven.

The “Gorch Fock” left for the North Sea at the end of the afternoon. He is expected next Monday (October 4) in his home port of Kiel. According to the Navy, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) and Marine Inspector Vice-Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach will also complete the last kilometers.

The Lürssen shipyard had been building the tall ship since October 2019 and only brought the project back to calm waters. “Our project team and all the partner companies and subcontractors involved succeeded in bringing an empty steel hull to life in less than two years and putting the ‘Gorch Fock’ under sail,” said Managing Director Tim Wagner. .

10 million euros planned, 135 million spent

The repair work on the boat, built in 1958, began in December 2015. Because it was necessary to renew much more than expected, the costs quickly exceeded the 10 million euros expected. Then Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) approved the increases, but ultimately set a cap of € 135m.

Financial irregularities at the first contractor, the Elsflether shipyard, contributed to the turmoil. It had to file for bankruptcy in February 2019. Investigations for fraud, embezzlement and corruption are underway against the dismissed site management. But many subcontractors are also being studied.

Cost criticism

“In general, the Bundeswehr needs more cost awareness,” Federal Audit Chairman Kay Scheller of the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung said on Thursday. The Bundeswehr must learn from the explosion of costs at “Gorch Fock”: “Before starting work in the shipyard, the cost of repairs must always be fully clarified. It is imperative that the Navy investigate whether the maintenance is financially viable at all. “

The taxpayers’ association has also calculated that the upkeep and upkeep of the three-master will cost several million euros per year. “The ‘Gorch Fock’ will continue to employ taxpayers – and overwhelm them,” President Reiner Holznagel told the newspaper.

Marine is satisfied

“We are very happy that this training ship, which we urgently need for training, is returning,” said a navy spokesperson. On the “Gorch Fock” the cadets of the navy learn the nautical profession. At the same time, the barque serves as Germany’s ambassador to the world’s oceans.

The “Gorch Fock” is expected to leave Kiel after a few days for a four-week training phase, most of which will end in the Baltic Sea. Under Captain Nils Brandt, the regular crew of around 120 are expected to re-train sailing first, but also to practice leak and firefighting. According to Navy information, the ship will sail to the Canary Islands via Lisbon in late autumn. The first trip with the young cadets will begin there in January.