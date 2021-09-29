The new AfD group jerk off together – here we go

Berlin (dpa) – In a stormy first session, the new AfD parliamentary group was formed in the Bundestag.

Even before the election of the new chairman of the parliamentary group, the parliamentary group discussed on Wednesday whether Matthias Moosdorf from Saxony and Matthias Helferich from North Rhine-Westphalia, elected for the first time to the Bundestag, should or not belong to the parliamentary group.

When the debate ignited, the group’s staff were dispatched. In the evening, Helferich leaves the meeting. After a long discussion, Helferich decided not to belong to the parliamentary group, explains outgoing parliamentary group leader Alexander Gauland. Members of the parliamentary group report that Helferich wanted to apply for guest status in the parliamentary group on Thursday.

He was suspended from his duties during the election campaign. The background to the regulatory action decided by the Federal Executive Committee was statements in older conversations. Helferich does not deny that he described himself as the “friendly face of the NS”. However, the term was only an attribution to a third party by left-wing bloggers that he “satirized”, he explained.

Cellist Moosdorf is considered by some AfD deputies to be a “troublemaker” – especially since he has expressed severe criticism of outgoing parliamentary group leader Gauland. Among other things, he had criticized Gauland for “stubbornness” and too much understanding for the radical failures of the friends of the party. He did not know what he was currently charged with, he said on request. Discussion about him eventually ended without a motion not to join the group, he told the meeting. Gauland said: “I can still live with harsh criticism.”

Also “extremist” part of the group

Hannes Gnauck from Prenzlau in the Uckermark is one of the 25 new AfD deputies. During the electoral campaign, he announced: “I will continue to be uncomfortable (…). And no chancellor, no minister, no Herr Haldenwang and no politically instrumentalized secret service will ever be able to prevent me from being close to you, to my people. ” The sergeant-major had been classified as “extremist” by the Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD). He announced that he would take legal action against him. His case was very different from Helferich’s, he said on the sidelines of the meeting. This is why he is not afraid of being excluded from the group.

The two main candidates, Alice Weidel and party co-leader Tino Chrupalla, want to run for the presidency together. The question of whether MPs will be ready to choose the two as a duo remains open.

For the AfD, the new Bundestag has 83 deputies, including eleven women. The AfD won 10.3% of the second vote in the Bundestag elections on Sunday. It was thus below its result for 2017. At that time, 12.6% of voters ticked the box with the right-wing populists. This time, the AfD candidates won 16 direct mandates, all in East Germany.

Gauland no longer wanted to run for president. However, it had been suggested that he be named honorary chairman of the group. Gauland, who had led the parliamentary group for four years with Weidel, spoke of an overall good election result. However, not all group members see it that way. According to the participants, a majority followed the proposal of Rüdiger Lucassen, President of the Land of North Rhine-Westphalia, to put on the agenda a discussion on the reasons for the loss of votes. Lucassen called for an “analysis of the electoral campaign in the context of the election results and the implementation of the conclusions in the future work of the AfD in the German Bundestag”.

The AfD parliamentary group wishes to continue its meeting on Thursday afternoon.