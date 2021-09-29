The new AfD group jerks off

Berlin (dpa) – In a stormy first session, the new AfD parliamentary group was formed in the Bundestag.

Even before the election of the new chairman of the parliamentary group, the parliamentary group discussed on Wednesday whether Matthias Moosdorf from Saxony and Matthias Helferich from North Rhine-Westphalia, elected for the first time to the Bundestag, should or not belong to the parliamentary group. When the debate ignited, the group’s staff were dispatched.

Cellist Moosdorf is considered by some AfD deputies to be a “troublemaker” – especially since he has strongly criticized outgoing parliamentary group leader Alexander Gauland. Among other things, he had criticized Gauland for “stubbornness” and too much understanding for the radical failures of the friends of the party.

Matthias Helferich from North Rhine-Westphalia was suspended from his post during the election campaign. The background to the regulatory action decided by the Federal Executive Committee was statements in older conversations. Helferich does not deny that he described himself as the “friendly face of the NS”. However, the term was only an attribution to a third party by left-wing bloggers that he “satirized”, he explained.

“Extremist” is also part of the group

Hannes Gnauck from Prenzlau in the Uckermark is one of the 25 new AfD deputies. During the electoral campaign, he announced: “I will continue to be uncomfortable (…). And no chancellor, no minister, no Herr Haldenwang and no politically instrumentalized secret service will ever be able to prevent me from being close to you, to my people. ” The sergeant-major had been classified as “extremist” by the Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD). He announced that he would take legal action against him.

The two main candidates, Alice Weidel and party co-leader Tino Chrupalla, want to run for the presidency together. The question of whether MPs will be ready to choose the two as a duo remains open.

For the AfD, the new Bundestag has 83 deputies, including eleven women. The AfD won 10.3% of the second vote in the Bundestag elections on Sunday. It was thus below its result for 2017. At that time, 12.6% of voters ticked the box with the right-wing populists. This time, the AfD candidates won 16 direct mandates, all in East Germany.

Outgoing parliamentary group leader Gauland will now be a member of the parliamentary group as an ordinary MP. Overall, he spoke of a good election result. However, not all group members see it that way. According to the participants, a majority followed the proposal of Rüdiger Lucassen, President of the Land of North Rhine-Westphalia, to put on the agenda a discussion on the reasons for the loss of votes. Lucassen called for an “analysis of the electoral campaign in the context of the election results and the implementation of the conclusions in the future work of the AfD in the German Bundestag”.