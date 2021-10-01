The Nobel Institute looking for money without selling its independence

(Oslo) The already modest staff melted down and the library staff had to look after the flower beds. Times are tough at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, where one of the most prestigious awards in the world is brewed: the Nobel Peace Prize.

Pierre-Henry DESHAYES with Tom LITTLE in Stockholm Agence France-Presse

In order to preserve the secular walls in which the winners are selected, announced and received each year, the financially troubled institute is now turning to the Norwegian Parliament. At the risk of breaking the essential Chinese wall between the two institutions.

“We are in a situation where our incomes have been falling for 20 years while our costs have continued to rise,” explains director Olav Njølstad in his office, which is lined with books about Adolf Hitler and the Cold War.

Standing on the edge of the park of the Royal Palace, the venerable yellow building has seen Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu, the Dalai Lama, Aung San Suu Kyi, Malala or even Barack Obama.

Here, in its secretariat, the five members of the Nobel Committee, appointed by Parliament at the will of Alfred Nobel (1833-1896), have met since 1905.

Despite its prestigious history, the building could soon have a “For Sale” sign.

Since a plane hit in 2013, the annual donation of 5.3 million Swedish crowns (520,000 euros) paid out by the Nobel Foundation has remained hopelessly unchanged.

The foundation administers the legacy of Alfred Nobel, the value of which is now more than 5 billion kroner, oversees the various Nobel committees, the literature and science committees in Stockholm and the peace committee in Oslo, and pays them an appropriate amount.

But while the amount of the check has remained the same for eight years, the costs of the Nobel Institute in Oslo continue to rise: building maintenance, security, pension costs …

“Without additional income, our cash flow will be depleted in two or three years,” warns Mr Njølstad.

Everything that could be trimmed was. From eight members in the 1990s, the workforce was reduced to five. And the contract with the landscaper was terminated, which resulted in two librarians putting on gardening gloves – until a generous neighbor offered to take care of the green spaces.

The Liu Xiaobo case

The idea of ​​parting with the expensive building has therefore prevailed at the Nobel Foundation in Stockholm.

“Having real estate in a constant deficit and thus eroding noble capital is not a satisfactory way of managing capital,” writes its director Vidar Helgesen to AFP.

To protect himself from this “hideous idea”, Mr Njølstad asked Parliament to cover the institute’s needs by paying 8 million Norwegian kroner (780,000 euros) a year.

“I think there are risks and I would be very, very careful if I were in the position of the committee or those who run the Nobel Institute,” says researcher Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Institute for Peace Research (Sipri ).

“Funding from parliament could put pressure from one group or another in the future,” he says.

A subsidy, according to Njølstad, would only be used for running costs and would not jeopardize the independence of the Nobel Committee, whose decisions sometimes irritate the power in Oslo.

“Other social institutions are partially 100 percent financed by the state, but their independence is not questioned by anyone,” he argues, citing courts and university research.

Independence is a cardinal value of the committee, which has consolidated over time: ministers have no longer been able to be members since 1936, parliamentarians since 1977 and their deputies since 2017.

In parliament, the Nobel Institute’s request did not arouse much enthusiasm.

“The dossier raises several fundamental and practical questions and deserves an open political debate,” said Chamber President Tone Wilhelmsen Trøen.

When the application is examined “in the autumn”, the Liu Xiaobo case will be in the mind.

The award of the Nobel Prize to the Chinese dissident in 2010 was sworn by Beijing, which had permanently frozen bilateral diplomatic relations and salmon imports in a merger between the Nobel Committee and the Norwegian power.

A jumble of roles that MEPs do not want to repeat at a time when China and Norway are negotiating a free trade agreement.