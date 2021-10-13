The North America Scar Treatment Market To Have A Technological Escalation In Its Armor

The North America Scar Treatment Market is expected to witness a strong In Upcoming Years. The ongoing trend speaks of digital transformation. In other words, it’s about the provision of digital solutions being tabled all across. The big thing is that the key stakeholders can’t afford to keep digital technology in a silo. Unification is the need of the hour so that anytime-anywhere access is possible. The enterprise is slated to move with the same mindset in the forecast period.

The North America scar treatment market is valued at US$ 3.8 Bn, and is expected to progress at a sluggish CAGR of 2.2% to attain a valuation of approximately US$ 4.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Company Profiles:

Smith & Nephew Inc.

Merz Inc.

Enaltus LLC.

Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc.

CCA Industries, Cynosure, Inc.

Avita Medical.

LUTRONIC.

Luminus Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

NutraMarks, Inc.

Other.

Scars are visible marks that remain after a wound has healed and is normally composed of fibrous tissue. Scar revision is a surgical procedure used to remove or reduce scars. This procedure also helps to restore functions such as skin maturations and collagen production and corrects changes caused to the skin by wounds or even surgery.

The report analyzes the North America scar treatment market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) on the basis of treatment, product type, distribution channel, and country. It also provides information regarding market dynamics, value chain, competitive landscape, current trends, market estimations, and forecast.

North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global scar treatment market throughout the forecast period, driven by increasing number of trauma cases, burn-related surgeries etc.

The market in the U.S. is currently dominant in terms of revenue contribution to the North America scar treatment market.

Rising number of trauma and burn cases, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries coupled with effective scar treatment procedures such as laser treatment, rising awareness regarding personal care, and desire to remain beautiful are factors expected to boost the overall demand for scar treatment products in the North America scar treatment market in the near future.

By treatment, the North America scar treatment market is segmented into topical treatment, laser treatment, surface treatment, and injections. Among these, the topical treatment segment is expected to dominate the overall market by 2022, owing to ease of use, low price, lesser side effects associated with the treatment which includes skin rashes, hyperpigmentation and skin redness and easy availability.

By product type, the North America scar treatment market is segmented into topical products, laser treatment products, surface treatment, and injectable. Topical product segment is further sub-segmented into gels, creams, oils, and sheets. The segment is projected to register above average growth rate over the forecast period. However, laser treatment product type segment is estimated to register highest CAGR in the North America scar treatment market over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, North America scar treatment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and drug stores, and e-Commerce. Among these, hospitals segment is expected to remain the attractive, and is estimated to account for 3/10 share of the North America market value by 2031 end.

Market Segmentation:

By Treatment

Topical Treatment

Laser Treatment

Surface Treatment

Injections

By Product Type

Topical Scar Treatment Gels Creams Oils Sheets

Laser Scar Treatment CO2 Laser Excimer Laser Pulsed Dye Laser

Surface Scar Treatment

Injectable Scar Treatment

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Clinics

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

e-Commerce

By Country

U.S.

Canada

