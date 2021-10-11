The Oats Market to define growth on an exponential note between 2020 and 2030
Global Oats Market: Market Outlook
Oat is a type of cereal grain, which is also known by the same name. Oats are usually grown in European countries and are considered as one of the healthy food across the globe. Oats are a nutrient-rich food that contains beta-gluten, proteins, dietary fiber, unsaturated fatty acids, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants.
The major reason that driving the demand of the oats is its nutritional value. The increasing recognition of oats as a healthy alternative for human consumption and the consumer shift towards a healthy lifestyle has further fueled the growth of the global oats market.
Oats are widely used as breakfast cereals and also used in the bakery products, snacks, savory and many other products as a healthy supplement. Rolled oats or instant cook oats are the pre-cooked oats that can be easily cooked by adding boiled water or milk owing to that rolled oats are comparatively more popular segments amongst the consumer across the globe.
Global Oats Market: Market Dynamics
The increasing number of fitness freaks and health awareness among consumers become the biggest driver of the global oats market. Oats are becoming a healthy and nutritional rich alternative for health-conscious consumers. Besides, the increasing middle-class population and working-class are other key drivers of the global oats market.
The hectic lifestyles and excessive working patterns have dropped the consumption of breakfast on a global scale. This population is looking for a quick breakfast that is rich in nutrition is attracting consumers on a large scale. In addition, the increasing End Use of oats in bakery products such as cookies, bread, and muffins are further fueling the growth of the global oats market.
Global Oats Market: Market Segmentation
|Based on the source
|
|Based on End Use
|
|Based on distribution channel
|
|Based on Regions
|
Global Oats Market: Key Players
Several key players are engaged in the business of global oats market is Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Post Holdings, Inc., Quaker Oats Company, The Kellogg Company, General Mills, Inc., Marico Limited, Pioneer Foods Ltd., B&G Foods, Inc., Post Holdings, Inc., Avena Foods Limited, Nature’s Path Foods, Grain Millers, Inc., Richardson International Limited, Bagrry’s India Ltd, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., NOW Health Group, Inc., Morning Foods Limited, Helsinki Mills Ltd., Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd. (CHB Group), and Unigrain Pty Ltd, among other oat manufacturers.
These Key players are looking for new opportunities in the global food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutritional and supplement, and cosmetic and personal care industry by improving innovation and a wide variety of oats.
