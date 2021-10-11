The Oats Market to define growth on an exponential note between 2020 and 2030

Global Oats Market: Market Outlook

Oat is a type of cereal grain, which is also known by the same name. Oats are usually grown in European countries and are considered as one of the healthy food across the globe. Oats are a nutrient-rich food that contains beta-gluten, proteins, dietary fiber, unsaturated fatty acids, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants.

The major reason that driving the demand of the oats is its nutritional value. The increasing recognition of oats as a healthy alternative for human consumption and the consumer shift towards a healthy lifestyle has further fueled the growth of the global oats market.

Oats are widely used as breakfast cereals and also used in the bakery products, snacks, savory and many other products as a healthy supplement. Rolled oats or instant cook oats are the pre-cooked oats that can be easily cooked by adding boiled water or milk owing to that rolled oats are comparatively more popular segments amongst the consumer across the globe.