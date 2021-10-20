The Oral Macromolecule Formulation Market To Embrace Innovations In The Forecast Period
Macromolecules contain a growing group of innovative therapeutic products that have never been used successfully. Also, peptides and peptidomimetics can act as immunomodulating agents. This therapeutic efficiency of macromolecules is expected to give rise to the oral macromolecule formulation market.
Various diseases such as diabetes, malignant tissue, and other types of diseases are treated with macromolecules. As there has been a continuous rise in diabetic patients globally, therefore, efforts to make the treatment efficient and patient convenient will accelerate the oral macromolecule formulation market in the forecasted period.
The field of macromolecule drug development has grown significantly over the past 15 years. Macromolecules have the potential to develop new therapies. Macromolecules are capable of treating various diseases like diabetes, malignant tissue, cancer, and others.
There are various clinical trials undergoing for insulin macromolecule as the type 2 diabetes is chronic and one of the most prevailing disease currently. According to International Diabetes Federation in 2019, globally, an estimated 463 million adults are living with diabetes.
The prevalence of diabetes is increasing rapidly. According to the report, in 2017 it was estimated to put the figure at 425 million people living with diabetes. The number is expected to almost double by 2030. Type 2 diabetes accounts for about 85-90% of all cases. The rise in the diabetic population will eventually give rise exponential rise to the type 2 diabetic population.
Oral drug delivery continues to be the largest market in the pharmaceutical industry. Finding ways to improve patient adherence and oral drug delivery is also becoming increasingly important, especially for children and adolescents.
Due to the rapid advancement of biotechnology increasingly macromolecular drugs such as therapeutic peptides, oligosaccharides, and nucleic acids enter the pharmaceutical field representing challenges such as oral macromolecule formulation that can be seen as a promising advantage from a drug delivery perspective. This benefit of macromolecule in oral formation will certainly boost the oral macromolecule market in the forecasted period.
Medical: there is a high risk of toxicity because the rate of absorption varies greatly depending on the person’s body and other ingested substances.
Market Segmentation:
Based on dosage form, the global Oral Macromolecule Formulation market has been segmented as
- Capsule
- Tablet
- Liquid
Based on indication, the global Oral Macromolecule Formulation market has been segmented as
- Gastrointestinal disease
- Anti-Diabetic
- Immunosuppressant
- Oncology
Based on drug delivery approach, the global Oral Macromolecule Formulation market has been segmented as
- Mucoadhesive Polymers
- Enzyme Inhibitors
- Permeation Enhancers
- Bioadhesive polymer
Based on distribution channel, the global Oral Macromolecule Formulation market has been segmented as
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
Based on region, the global Oral Macromolecule Formulation market has been segmented as
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
Key players:
- Wellchem
- Allergan
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Oramed
- Biocon India
- Diabetology Ltd.
- Catalent Inc.
