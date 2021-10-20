The Orbital Polisher Market To Grow On An Innovatively Cordial Note

Orbital Polisher Market: Overview

The Orbital Polisher Market is expected to grow by leaps and bounds In Upcoming Years. With digital convergence coming across as a pivot, the entire ecosystem inclusive of OEMs, providers, payers, and various other intermediaries is in the orbit. These value-based, end-user-centric models are the focal point. SMAC and IoT are being leveraged to build scalable connected digital platforms. This is the running trend and is expected to be in continuation in the forecast period.

Orbital polisher is used to polish a surface, particularly in the automotive and marine applications. Unlike the high speed car buffers which applies high pressure on one spot, the orbital polisher operates with low speed and is lightweight causing no danger of concentrating the torque to the surface. Orbital polisher is considered as an ultra-safe alternative of the high speed car buffer for regular polishing and waxing of the vehicle.

This in turn is leading towards increasing popularity of orbital polisher in the car care industry across the globe. Apart from cars and boats, the orbital polisher is also used in polishing and waxing of two wheelers, particularly for high range motorcycles to obtain accurate and smooth results. Owing to increasing preference for precise finishing, the demand for advanced, efficient and easy handling equipment is at its peak. This in turns is projected to fuel the demand for orbital polisher across the globe. Rising demand for orbital polisher is estimated to significantly contribute to the growth of the global orbital polisher market during the forecast period.

Orbital Polisher Market: Dynamics

The sale of orbital polisher is directly related to the automotive industry. Increasing automotive production and vehicle parc is one of the major factors driving the growth of the orbital polisher market. The growth of the automotive industry, particularly in some regions, has considerably contributed to the growth of various local and international orbital polisher companies. The reliability of vehicles has been significantly increased over the past decade. According to a survey, consumers are keeping old cars as their second vehicle rather than reselling or scraping them. As a result of the increasing vehicle age, there is a significant need for repair and maintenance of the vehicle, which in turn is estimated to drive the demand for orbital polisher during the forecast period.

Increase in global maritime tourism is also one of the key reasons fuelling the demand for orbital polishers. With the increase in middle-class income levels and disposable income, the tourism industry has witnessed significant growth over the recent past. Growth in maritime tourism increases the demand for new ships, which ultimately boosts the global market of orbital polisher. One of the key factors restraining the growth of the orbital polisher market is the availability of number of alternatives in the waxing and polishing equipment market. However, owing to several benefits the orbital polisher is expected to outperform other alternatives and gain significant traction in the coming years.

Orbital Polisher Market: Segmentation

basis of product type Standard orbital polisher

Random orbital polisher

Forced rotation dual-action orbital polisher basis of polishing pad diameter 3 inch orbital polisher

5 inch orbital polisher

6 inch orbital polisher

Other orbital polisher basis of application type Automotive

Marine

Others

Orbital Polisher Market: Regional Outlook

Increasing preference for orbital polisher in beginners as well as professional customers is estimated to create significant growth opportunities for the global orbital polisher market during the forecast period. Recovery of ship building activities in Asia Pacific region is estimated to boost the demand for orbital polisher during the forecast period.

The growing demand for passenger vehicles as well as increasing traction towards leisure boating in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe is estimated to fuel the demand for orbital polishers in the region. The market for orbital polisher in regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to grow significantly owing to increasing investment in the automotive industry in the respective regions.

Orbital Polisher Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global orbital polisher market include:

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Torq Tool Company

RUPES USA, Inc.

PORTER-CABLE

Griot’s Garage

Flex North America, Inc.

Meguiar’s Inc., Company

Presa Tools.

Black + Decker Inc.

