The Packed Bed Bioreactors Market To Fetch Substantiation In The Forecast Period

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the packed bed bioreactors market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period 2021-2031. The growth will be experienced due to the growing prevalence of various chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes which will fuel the production of therapeutics, thus promoting the market growth. 

For instance, the rising developmental activities to provide effective cancer treatment with novel therapies is expected to augment the demand for global packed bed bioreactors.

The rising adoption of advanced bioreactors by research and development organizations has caused a rapid growth in global packed bed bioreactors market. Bringing in new technologies and innovation leads to advancement in biological process. Bioreactors can reduce the risk of contamination and provide manufacturing multiple goods on the same platform. 

Furthermore, the rising cases of long standing diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and malignant diseases may require innovative therapeutic management for chronic diseases which may further lead to boosting of packed bed bioreactors demand.

The number of pre-clinical and clinical stage studies in development of various therapeutic drugs for rare and chronic diseases has created demand for packed bed bioreactors. The packed bed bioreactors are an important tool for tissue engineering applications that have not been fully utilised to date. 

These bioreactors have the potential to support various cell lines for long culture periods under low shear conditions, due to the immobilisation of cells within macroporous matrices. Therefore, the product demand will increase as it assists in improving the overall manufacturing process and providing high-quality products, thereby minimizing cost associated with further failures.

U.S is expected to dominate the packed bed bioreactors market due to the technological advancement and rising prevalence of chronic disorders in the region. The current worldwide crisis had led the government to support the research and development centers for vaccine production as a regional expansion. 

The US National institute of health (NIH) had collaborated with the many biopharmaceuticals business to come up with PACT i.e. partnership for accelerating cancer therapies, and this advancement with cancer treatment.

Major players are continuously focusing on development of equipment to offer ease in scaling up to process large volume, increased control, and simplification of in-vivo systems. These kind of activities by key players further drives the market in the region.

In Europe, the sale of bioreactors were increased due to the rising awareness and increase in the number of long standing diseases. Additionally, the rising academic institutes and growing research & development facilities is also expected to drive the demand for packed bed bioreactors in the region. 

Furthermore, the new technologies advancing in this region has also been a reason in demand for the market. For instance, Sartorius AG in 2019 had disclosed their ambr® 15 cell culture automated micro bioreactor system. Also, Eppendorf introduced a next generation bio controller which included remote monitoring of all cell culture processes.

Global Packed Bed Bioreactor Market Key Players:

  • Merck Group
  • Cytiva
  • Getinge (Applicon Biotechnology)
  • Eppendorf AG
  • Sartorius Group
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • GE Healthcare
  • PBS Biotech
  • TAP Biosystems
  • Mani Dharma Biotech Pvt.Ltd
  • Chemtrix
  • CerCell
  • Pall Corporation
  • Other Key Players

Key Segments:

By Product Type

  • Continuous Stirred Tank Bioreactors
  • Bubble Column Bioreactors
  • Airlift Bioreactors
  • Fluidized Bed Bioreactors
  • Packed Bed Bioreactors
  • Photo Bioreactors

By Usage

  • Single-use
  • Reusable

 By End User

  • Research & Development Organization
  • Biopharmaceutical Manufactures
  • Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO)

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa

