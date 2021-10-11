The Packed Bed Bioreactors Market To Fetch Substantiation In The Forecast Period
Packed Bed Bioreactors Market
For instance, the rising developmental activities to provide effective cancer treatment with novel therapies is expected to augment the demand for global packed bed bioreactors.
Furthermore, the rising cases of long standing diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and malignant diseases may require innovative therapeutic management for chronic diseases which may further lead to boosting of packed bed bioreactors demand.
These bioreactors have the potential to support various cell lines for long culture periods under low shear conditions, due to the immobilisation of cells within macroporous matrices. Therefore, the product demand will increase as it assists in improving the overall manufacturing process and providing high-quality products, thereby minimizing cost associated with further failures.
The US National institute of health (NIH) had collaborated with the many biopharmaceuticals business to come up with PACT i.e. partnership for accelerating cancer therapies, and this advancement with cancer treatment.
Major players are continuously focusing on development of equipment to offer ease in scaling up to process large volume, increased control, and simplification of in-vivo systems. These kind of activities by key players further drives the market in the region.
Furthermore, the new technologies advancing in this region has also been a reason in demand for the market. For instance, Sartorius AG in 2019 had disclosed their ambr® 15 cell culture automated micro bioreactor system. Also, Eppendorf introduced a next generation bio controller which included remote monitoring of all cell culture processes.
Global Packed Bed Bioreactor Market Key Players:
- Merck Group
- Cytiva
- Getinge (Applicon Biotechnology)
- Eppendorf AG
- Sartorius Group
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- PBS Biotech
- TAP Biosystems
- Mani Dharma Biotech Pvt.Ltd
- Chemtrix
- CerCell
- Pall Corporation
- Other Key Players
Key Segments:
By Product Type
- Continuous Stirred Tank Bioreactors
- Bubble Column Bioreactors
- Airlift Bioreactors
- Fluidized Bed Bioreactors
- Packed Bed Bioreactors
- Photo Bioreactors
By Usage
- Single-use
- Reusable
By End User
- Research & Development Organization
- Biopharmaceutical Manufactures
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO)
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East and Africa
