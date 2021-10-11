The period between 2020 and 2030 to see resilience in the Cocoa Nibs Market

Cocoa Nibs Market: Introduction

Cocoa nibs are the purest form of chocolate. The dried and fermented bits form of cocoa beans are the cocoa nibs. There is a lot of similarity between the texture of cocoa nibs and roasted coffee beans. The chocolate flavor of the cocoa nibs is bitter and nutty. Raw cocoa nibs are chocolate beans with less processing and they do not contain any additives, thus contain all the nutrients of the cocoa bean.

The cocoa nibs have various health benefits, such as improved insulin sensitivity, reduced risk of heart disease, stabilized blood sugar, anti-cancer, and anti-depressing agent. Along with these health benefits, the cocoa nibs are a great source of iron, antioxidants, magnesium, and fiber.