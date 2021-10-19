The Period From 2020 to 2030 To Witness Grandeur In The Neonatal Infant Care Market At A CAGR Of 6.5%

The Neonatal Infant Care Market will witness a CAGR of 6.5%, reaching US$ 1.9 Bn between 2020 to 2030. With medical IoT implying the use of wearable monitors, devices, and various integrated applications regarding healthcare needs, the healthcare vertical is bound to scale new-fangled heights in the upcoming period. This is what the healthcare vertical would all be in the next 10 years.

Presently, various types of neonatal monitoring, assistance, and therapeutic care equipment are available commercially. Demand for neonatal infant care equipment is increasing across regions owing to rising prevalence of preterm birth complications and incidence of jaundice in neonates. Technological advancements along with improvements in available neonatal infant care equipment have benefitted manufactures and users alike. Demand has been increasing significantly across both, developed as well as emerging economies. There is especially high demand for thermoregulation devices such as warmers, incubators, eye masks, and monitoring systems.

According to a revised report published by Persistence Market Research, the global neonatal infant care equipment market was valued at US$ 1.9 Bn in 2019, and is predicted to witness an impressive CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2020–2030).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Based on product, thermoregulation devices are expected to represent more than 50% of the revenue share.

By end user, hospitals account for a major revenue share of 52.8%, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period as well, due to availability advanced facilities, point of care services, and presence of skilled professionals.

Availability of a wide range of advanced neonatal equipment, rising prevalence of preterm births, and increasing healthcare expenditure are factors aiding market growth.

North America, followed by Europe, are leading regions in the global neonatal infant care equipment market.

The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 7%, while that in the U.K. at 6.5%.

Both, China and India, are projected to experience a CAGR of more than 7%, on back of high birth rates in the countries.

“New product approvals and launch of advanced neonatal equipment, along with growing demand for jaundice management in newborns, are factors aiding market expansion,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Collaborations and Acquisitions by Key Players

Prominent players in the global neonatal infant care equipment market are firming their product ranges through acquisitions and collaborations to reach out to emerging markets. Leading manufacturers are actively focusing on technological advancements as well. Manufacturing capacity expansion is expected to remain a crucial trend over the coming years.

For instance, in February 2021, Medtronic plc announced the results of the prospective observational study comparing the efficacy and reliability of two pulse oximeters — Nellcor™ Bedside SpO2 Patient Monitoring System and Masimo Radical-7® Pulse CO-Oximeter®. The study was carried out in collaboration with global healthcare communities.

Increasing Focus on Distribution Network

Neonatal infant care equipment manufacturers are following a collaborative approach, between companies and nursing homes or maternal hospitals, which is expected to enhance their distribution networks across regions.

Multinational companies such as GE Healthcare and Fanem Ltda. have signed strategic alliances with hospitals for supplying neonatal infant care equipment, to improve their distribution network in emerging markets.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the neonatal infant care equipment market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2019 and projections for 2020 – 2030. The research study is based on product (thermoregulation devices [radiant warmers, neonatal incubators, and neonatal cooling systems], phototherapy devices [LED phototherapy units, CFL phototherapy units, and phototherapy eye masks], monitoring systems [neonatal ventilation, brain monitoring, blood gas monitoring system], hearing screening and vision screening) and end user (hospitals, pediatric & neonatal clinics, and nursing homes), across seven key regions of the world.