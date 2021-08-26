The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market Key Players, Growth Rate, Demands, Share, Industry Size, Challenges and Forecasts to 2030

With the standardization of MCX (Mission-Critical PTT, Video & Data), IOPS (Isolated Operation for Public Safety), HPUE (High-Power User Equipment) and other critical communications features by the 3GPP, LTE and 5G NR (New Radio) networks are increasingly gaining recognition as an all-inclusive public safety communications platform for the delivery of real-time video, high-resolution imagery, multimedia messaging, mobile office/field data applications, location services and mapping, situational awareness, unmanned asset control and other broadband capabilities, as well as MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) voice and narrowband data services provided by traditional LMR (Land Mobile Radio) systems.

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3310645

A myriad of dedicated, hybrid commercial-private and MVNO-based public safety LTE and 5G-ready networks are operational or in the process of being rolled out throughout the globe. In addition to the high-profile FirstNet, South Korea’s Safe-Net and Britain’s ESN nationwide public safety broadband projects, many additional national-level engagements have recently come to light – most notably, the Royal Thai Police’s LTE network which is already operational in the greater Bangkok region, Finland’s VIRVE 2.0 mission-critical mobile broadband service, France’s PCSTORM critical communications broadband project, and Russia’s secure 450 MHz LTE network for police forces, emergency services and the national guard.

Other operational and pilot deployments range from nationwide systems in the oil-rich GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region to local and city-level private LTE networks for first responders in markets as diverse as Canada, China, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Lebanon, Egypt, Kenya, Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, Cameroon, Mali, Madagascar, Mauritius, Canary Islands, Spain, Italy, Serbia, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador and Trinidad & Tobago, as well as multi-domain critical communications broadband networks such as Nordic Telecom in the Czech Republic and MRC’s (Mobile Radio Center) LTE-based advanced MCA digital radio system in Japan, and secure MVNO platforms in countries including but not limited to Mexico, Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Slovenia and Estonia.

In addition, even though critical public safety-related 5G NR capabilities are yet to be standardized as part of the 3GPP’s Release 17 specifications, public safety agencies have already begun experimenting with 5G for applications that can benefit from the technology’s high-bandwidth and low-latency characteristics. For example, New Zealand Police are utilizing mobile operator Vodafone’s 5G NR network to share real-time UHD (Ultra High Definition) video feeds from cellular-equipped drones and police cruisers with officers on the ground and command posts. In the near future, we also expect to see rollouts of localized 5G NR systems for incident scene management and related use cases, potentially using up to 50 MHz of Band n79 spectrum in the 4.9 GHz frequency range (4,940-4,990 MHz) which has been designated for public safety use in multiple countries including but not limited to the United States, Canada, Australia, Malaysia and Qatar.

Get 25% Discount on The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=3310645

SNS Telecom & IT estimates that annual investments in public safety LTE/5G-ready infrastructure will surpass $2 Billion by the end of 2020, predominantly driven by new build-outs and the expansion of existing dedicated and hybrid commercial-private networks in a variety of licensed bands across 420/450 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1.4 GHz and higher frequencies, in addition to secure MVNO networks for critical communications. Complemented by a rapidly expanding ecosystem of public safety-grade LTE/5G devices, the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% between 2020 and 2023, eventually accounting for more than $3 Billion by the end of 2023.

The “Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the public safety LTE/5G market including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, application scenarios, use cases, operational models, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents global and regional market size forecasts from 2020 till 2030, covering public safety LTE/5G infrastructure, terminal equipment, applications, systems integration and management solutions, as well as subscriptions and service revenue.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report, as well as a list and associated details of over 500 global public safety LTE/5G engagements – as of Q2’2020.

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

Public safety LTE and 5G ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

System architecture and key elements of public safety LTE and 5G systems

Analysis of public safety broadband application scenarios and use cases – ranging from mission-critical group communications and real-time video transmission to 5G era applications centered upon UHD (Ultra High Definition Video), AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality), drones and robotics

Operational models for public safety LTE and 5G networks including commercial, independent, managed, shared core, hybrid commercial-private and secure MVNO networks

PPPs (Public-Private Partnerships) and other common approaches to financing and delivering dedicated public safety LTE and 5G networks

MCX (Mission-Critical PTT, Video & Data), IOPS (Isolated Operation for Public Safety), deployable LTE/5G systems, ProSe (Proximity Services) for D2D (Device-to-Device) communications, HPUE (High Power User Equipment), QPP (QoS, Priority & Preemption), network slicing, end-to-end security, high-precision positioning, 3GPP access over satellite/NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networking) platforms and other enabling technologies

Key trends including hybrid RAN (Radio Access Network) implementations for nationwide public safety broadband networks, local and city-level LTE deployments to support police forces in developing countries, adoption of sub-500 MHz spectrum for mission-critical LTE networks, commercial readiness of 3GPP-compliant MCX functionality, LMR-based interim solutions for off-network communications, secure MVNO solutions with cross-border roaming, mobile operator-branded critical communications broadband platforms, 5G NR connectivity for applications requiring higher data rates and lower latencies, and localized 5G NR networks for incident scene management

Review of public safety LTE/5G engagements worldwide including a detailed assessment of 10 nationwide public safety broadband projects and additional case studies of over 40 dedicated, hybrid, MVNO and commercial operator-supplied systems

Spectrum availability, allocation and usage for public safety LTE and 5G networks across the global, regional and national regulatory domains

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Future roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of 1,100 ecosystem players including LTE/5G equipment suppliers and public safety-domain specialists

Strategic recommendations for public safety and government agencies, LTE/5G infrastructure, device and chipset suppliers, LMR vendors, system integrators, and commercial/private mobile operators

Market analysis and forecasts from 2020 till 2030

Direct Purchase of The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3310645

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Public Safety LTE & 5G Network Infrastructure

Submarkets

RAN (Radio Access Network)

Mobile Core

Backhaul & Transport

Technology Generations

LTE

5G NR

RAN Base Station (eNB/gNB) Cell Sizes

Macrocells

Small Cells

RAN Base Station (eNB/gNB) Mobility Categories

Fixed Base Stations

Deployable Base Stations

Deployable RAN Base Station (eNB/gNB) Form Factors

NIB (Network-in-a-Box)

Vehicular COWs (Cells-on-Wheels)

Aerial Cell Sites

Maritime Platforms

Backhaul & Transport Network Transmission Mediums

Fiber & Wireline

Microwave

Satellite

Public Safety LTE & 5G Terminal Equipment

Technology Generations

LTE

5G NR

Form Factors

Smartphones & Handportable Terminals

Mobile & Vehicular Routers

Fixed CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment)

Tablets & Notebook PCs

Smart Wearables

IoT Modules, Dongles & Others

Public Safety LTE & 5G Subscriptions/Service Revenue

Technology Generations

LTE

5G NR

Network Types

Dedicated & Hybrid Commercial-Private Networks

Secure MVNO Networks

Commercial Mobile Networks

Inquire For More Details at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3310645

Public Safety LTE & 5G Systems Integration & Management Solutions

Submarkets

Network Integration & Testing

Device Management & User Services

Managed Services, Operations & Maintenance

Cybersecurity

Public Safety Broadband Applications

Submarkets

Mission-Critical Voice & Group Communications

Real-Time Video Transmission

Messaging, File Transfer & Presence Services

Mobile Office & Field Applications

Location Services & Mapping

Situational Awareness

Command & Control

AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality)

Regional Markets

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin & Central America

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the public safety LTE and 5G opportunity?

What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2023, and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

What is the status of dedicated, hybrid commercial-private and secure MVNO-based public safety broadband networks worldwide?

What are the key application scenarios and use cases of LTE and 5G for first responders?

When will FirstNet, Safe-Net, ESN and other nationwide public safety broadband networks replace existing digital LMR systems?

What opportunities exist for commercial mobile operators and critical communications service providers?

What are the future prospects of NIB (Network-in-a-Box), COWs (Cell-on-Wheels), drone-mounted aerial cells and other rapidly deployable LTE and 5G NR systems?

How does standardization impact the adoption of LTE and 5G for public safety communications?

When will MCX, IOPS, ProSe, HPUE and other 3GPP-defined critical communications features be widely employed in public safety broadband networks?

How will network slicing provide dynamic QoS guarantees and isolation for public safety applications in 5G networks?

What are the existing and candidate frequency bands for the operation of public safety broadband networks?

How can public safety stakeholders leverage excess spectrum capacity to ensure the economic viability of dedicated LTE and LTE networks?

Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?

What strategies should LTE/5G infrastructure suppliers, LMR vendors, system integrators and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

SNS Telecom & IT estimates that annual investments in public safety LTE/5G-ready infrastructure will surpass $2 Billion by the end of 2020, predominantly driven by new build-outs and the expansion of existing dedicated and hybrid commercial-private networks in addition to secure MVNO networks for critical communications. Complemented by a rapidly expanding ecosystem of public safety-grade LTE/5G devices, the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% between 2020 and 2023, eventually accounting for more than $3 Billion by the end of 2023.

Public safety LTE networks are playing an integral role in ongoing response efforts to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic. For example, in the United States, the FirstNet communications platform is being leveraged to deliver prioritized voice, data, video and location services for first responders and medical personnel – including mobile telehealth applications to facilitate remote screening and monitoring, as well as temporary coverage and capacity expansion for pop-up testing sites, quarantine centers and healthcare facilities using rapidly deployable cellular assets and in-building wireless systems.

In addition to the high-profile FirstNet, South Korea’s Safe-Net and Britain’s ESN nationwide public safety broadband projects, many additional national-level engagements have recently come to light – most notably, the Royal Thai Police’s LTE network which is already operational in the greater Bangkok region, Finland’s VIRVE 2.0 mission-critical mobile broadband service, France’s PCSTORM critical communications broadband project, and Russia’s secure 450 MHz LTE network for police forces, emergency services and the national guard.

Other operational and pilot deployments range from nationwide systems in the oil-rich GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region to local and city-level private LTE networks for first responders in markets as diverse as Canada, China, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Lebanon, Egypt, Kenya, Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, Cameroon, Mali, Madagascar, Mauritius, Canary Islands, Spain, Italy, Serbia, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador and Trinidad & Tobago, as well as multi-domain critical communications broadband networks such as Nordic Telecom in the Czech Republic and MRC’s (Mobile Radio Center) LTE-based advanced MCA digital radio system in Japan, and secure MVNO platforms in countries including but not limited to Mexico, Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Slovenia and Estonia.

Although the aforementioned references to several developing economies in the list of early adopters may come as a surprise, the lack of well-established digital LMR systems in many of these countries makes it possible to leapfrog directly from ageing analog technologies to LTE-based critical communications networks for both voice and broadband services, without the complex and time-consuming challenges associated with transitioning from large-scale and nationwide digital LMR networks.

In much of the developed world, digital LMR networks are unlikely to be fully replaced by LTE and 5G until the late 2020s to early 2030s, especially in markets where large-scale systems have been rolled out or upgraded recently – for example, Germany’s BDBOS, Norway’s Nodnett and the Netherlands’ C2000 TETRA networks.

Leveraging their extensive LTE/5G NR-capable cellular infrastructure assets and technical expertise, mobile operators have managed to establish a foothold in the public safety broadband market – with active involvement in some of the largest public safety LTE/5G engagements using both commercial and dedicated public safety spectrum.

Dozens of vendors have already developed both client and application server implementations that are compliant with 3GPP’s MCPTT, MCVideo and MCData specifications. Frontrunner customers – for example, South Korea’s National Police Agency – have already begun transitioning to 3GPP-compliant MCX functionality, and we expect to see larger production-grade rollouts of the technology – beginning with MCPTT – in 2020.

Due to the commercial immaturity of 3GPP-specified ProSe (Proximity Services) functionality, a number of interim solutions are being employed to fulfill direct mode, off-network communications requirements. These range from hybrid TETRA/P25-LTE capable terminals to LMR-based RSMs (Remote Speaker Microphones) and detachable accessories that attach to existing LTE devices to facilitate D2D communications over a sufficient coverage radius.

Even though critical public safety-related 5G NR capabilities are yet to be standardized as part of the 3GPP’s Release 17 specifications, public safety agencies have already begun experimenting with 5G for applications that can benefit from the technology’s high-bandwidth and low-latency characteristics. For example, New Zealand Police are utilizing mobile operator Vodafone’s 5G NR network to share real-time UHD (Ultra High Definition) video feeds from cellular-equipped drones and police cruisers with officers on the ground and command posts.

In the near future, we also expect to see rollouts of localized 5G NR systems for incident scene management and related use cases, potentially using up to 50 MHz of Band n79 spectrum in the 4.9 GHz frequency range (4,940-4,990 MHz) which has been designated for public safety use in multiple countries including but not limited to the United States, Canada, Australia, Malaysia and Qatar.

As public safety-grade 5G implementations become well-established in the 2020s, real-time UHD video transmission through coordinated fleets of drones, 5G-equipped autonomous police robots, smart ambulances, AR (Augmented Reality) firefighting helmets and other sophisticated public safety broadband applications will become a common sight.

List of Companies Mentioned :

3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project), 450 MHz Alliance, 450connect, 4K Solutions, 6Harmonics/6WiLInk, 7Layers, A Beep/Diga-Talk+, A1 Telekom Austria Group, A10 Networks, Aaeon Technology, ABS, Abside Networks, Abu Dhabi Police, AccelerComm, Accelleran, ACCF (Australasian Critical Communications Forum), Accton Technology Corporation, Accuver, Ace Technologies Corporation, AceAxis, AceTel (Ace Solutions), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, ACMA (Australian Communications and Media Authority), ACPDR (Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief), Action Technologies (Shenzhen Action Technologies), Active911, Adax, ADCOM911 (Adams County Communications Center), Adcor Magnet Systems, ADF (Australian Defence Force), ADI (Analog Devices Inc.), ADLINK Technology, ADRF (Advanced RF Technologies), ADT, ADTRAN, ADVA Optical Networking, AdvanceTec Industries, Advantech, Advantech Wireless Technologies, Aegex Technologies, Aerial Applications, AeroMobile Communications, AeroVironment, Affarii Technologies, Affirmed Networks, AGCOM (Autorità per le Garanzie nelle Comunicazioni), Agile (Agile Interoperable Solutions), AGIS (Advanced Ground Information Systems), AGM Mobile, AINA Wireless, Airbus, Airgain, Air-Lynx, Airrays, Airspan Networks, Airwave Solutions, Airwavz Solutions, Ajman Police, AKOS (Agency for Communication Networks and Services of the Republic of Slovenia), Akoustis Technologies, Alcobendas City Council, Alea/Talkway, Alepo, Alga Microwave, Alibaba Group, Allen Vanguard Wireless, Allerio, Alliander, Allied Telesis, Allot, Alpha Networks, Alpha Technologies, Alphabet, Altaeros, Altair Semiconductor, ALTÁN Redes, Altice Europe, Altice Labs, Altice USA, Altiostar Networks, Altran, Alvarion Technologies, AM Telecom, Amarisoft, Amazon, Ambra Solutions, Ambulance Victoria, Amdocs, América Móvil, American Tower Corporation, Amit Wireless, AMN (Africa Mobile Networks), Amphenol Corporation, Amtele Communication, An Garda Síochána (Irish National Police Service), ANACOM (National Communications Authority, Portugal), Anatel (Agencia Nacional de Telecomunicacoes), ANCOM (National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications, Romania), Angolan Ministry of Interior, Anktion (Fujian) Technology, Anokiwave, Anritsu Corporation, ANS (Advanced Network Services), ANSI (American National Standards Institute), Antenna Company, Anterix (pdvWireless), Antna Antenna Technology, APCO (Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials) International, APD Communications, Apple, APSTAR (APT Satellite Company), APT (Asia-Pacific Telecommunity), Aptica, Aqura Technologies (Veris), Arabsat, Arcadyan Technology Corporation, ARCEP (Autorité de Régulation des Communications Électroniques), Archos, ARCIA (Australian Radio and Communications Industry Association), Arete M, AREU (Azienda Regionale Emergenza Urgenza), Argela/Netsia, Argentine Federal Police, ArgoNET, ARIB (Association of Radio Industries and Businesses, Japan), Arista Networks, ARM, Armasuisse (Federal Office for Defense Procurement, Switzerland), Armour Communications, Arqiva, ArrayComm, ARRIS International, Artemis Networks, Artiza Networks, Aruba Networks, Arukona, Asavie, ASELSAN, AsiaInfo Technologies, AsiaSat (Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company), Asiatelco Technologies, Askey Computer Corporation, ASMG (Arab Spectrum Management Group), ASOCS, Aspire Technology, Assured Wireless Corporation, Astellia, ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute), ASTRID, Astronics Corporation, ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer), Asylon, AT&T, Atel Antennas, Athonet, ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions), AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlas Telecom, ATN International, Atos, ATT (Telecommunications and Transportation Regulation and Control Authority, Bolivia), AttoCore, ATU (African Telecommunications Union), Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Auden Techno, Aurora Flight Sciences, Avanti Communications Group, AVI, Aviat Networks, AVM, AVX Corporation, AW2S (Advanced Wireless Solutions and Services), Axians, Axione, Axis Communications, Axon, Axtel, Axxcss Wireless Solutions, Azcom Technology, Azetti Networks, B+B SmartWorx, BABS/FOCP (Federal Office for Civil Protection, Switzerland), BAE Systems, BAI Communications, Baicells Technologies, BAKOM/OFCOM (Federal Office of Communications, Switzerland), Ball Aerospace, BandRich, BandwidthX, Barrett Communications, BARTEC, BASARNAS (National Search and Rescue Agency, Indonesia), BATM Advanced Communications, BATS (Broadband Antenna Tracking Systems), Baylin Technologies, BayRICS (Bay Area Regional Interoperable Communications System Authority), BBB (BB Backbone Corporation), BBK Electronics Corporation, BCDVideo, BCE (Bell Canada), BDBOS (Federal Agency for Public Safety Digital Radio, Germany), BDEW (Federal Association of Energy and Water Industries, Germany), Beam Semiconductor, BEC Technologies, Beeline Armenia, Beeper Communications, Beijer Electronics Group, Belden, Belkin International, Belkin International/Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Benetel, BesoVideo, BHE (Bonn Hungary Electronics), Billion Electric, BIPT (Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications), Bird Technologies, Bittium Corporation, BK Technologies, Black & Veatch, Black Box Corporation, BlackBerry, Blackned, BLiNQ Networks, Blu Wireless, Blue Danube Systems, Blue Wireless, Bluebird, Blueforce Development, Blueforce Development Corporation, BLUnet (Axpo WZ-Systems), BMI (Federal Ministry of Interior, Germany), BMKG (Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, Indonesia), BMVg (Federal Ministry of Defense, Germany), BMWi (Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Germany), BNetzA (Federal Network Agency, Germany), BNPB (National Board for Disaster Management, Indonesia), Boeing Company, Boelink (Shanghai Boelink Communication Technology), Boingo Wireless, Boise Police Department, Booz Allen Hamilton, Boston Police Department, Bouygues Telecom, Boxchip, BravoCom, Brazilian Army, Bredengen, BRI (Paris Research and Intervention Brigade), Bridgewave Communications, British Army, Broadcom, BroadForward, Broadmobi (Shanghai Broadmobi Communication Technology), Broadpeak, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), BT Group, BTI Wireless, B-TrunC (Broadband Trunking Communication) Industry Alliance, Buenos Aires City Government, Buenos Aires City Police, Bulgarian Ministry of Interior, Bullitt, Bureau Veritas, BVSystems (Berkeley Varitronics Systems), BWT (BlueWaveTel), C Spire, CableFree (Wireless Excellence), CableLabs, CACI International, CACP (Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police), Cadence Design Systems, CAFC (Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs), CalAmp, Calgary Police Service, Caliber Public Safety, Callyo/10-21 Video, Caltta, Cambium Networks, Cambridge Consultants, Camtel (Cameroon Telecommunications), Canadian Army, Capita, CapX Nederland, Carbyne, Carlson Wireless Technologies, Casa Systems, CASIC (China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation), Casio Computer Company, Cat Phones (Caterpillar), CATA (Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance), Catalyst Communications Technologies, Cavli Wireless, CBRS Alliance, CCI (Communication Components Inc.), CCI Systems, CCN (Cirrus Core Networks), CCS (Cambridge Communication Systems), CCSA (China Communications Standards Association), CCww (Communications Consultants Worldwide), Celeno, Celfinet, CellAntenna Corporation, Cellnex Telecom, cellXica, Celona, Centerline Communications, CENTRA Technology, CentralSquare Technologies, CenturyLink, CEPT (European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations), Ceragon Networks, CertusNet, CETC (China Electronics Technology Group Corporation), CEVA, Challenge Networks, ChannelPorts, Charter Communications, Cheerzing (Xiamen Cheerzing IoT Technology), Chemring Technology Solutions, Chengdu NTS, Cheytec Telecommunications, Chicago Police Department, China All Access, China Mobile, China Satcom (China Satellite Communications), China Telecom, China Unicom, CHPC (Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corporation)/ Quintel, Cibicom, CICT (China Information and Communication Technology Group)/China Xinke Group, Ciena Corporation, CIG (Cambridge Industries Group), Cincinnati Police Department, CIO (Connected IO), Cirpack, Cisco Systems, CITEL (Inter-American Telecommunication Commission), CITIG (Canadian Interoperability Technology Interest Group), City of Cape Town, City of London Police, City of Sendai, Citymesh, CitySwitch…