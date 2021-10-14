The Radiation Monitoring Safety Market To Witness Technological Upsurge In The Forecast Period

Radiation monitoring is a process of measuring radiation dose or any radionuclide contamination for the purpose of controlling the exposure to radiation or radioactive substances. The environmental protection agencies across the world carry out rigorous tests to ensure that environmental radiation is under internationally agreed safety limits.

These tests also ensure that any change in environmental radiation level is notified so as to provide warnings and necessary protection advice. The radiation doses from artificial radioactivity are smaller and do not constitute any significant health risk than that from natural radiation.

The radiation monitoring and safety market is experiencing significant growth currently due to increasing stability of manufacturing industries and nuclear power plants so as to prevent accidents. Moreover, rising government emphasis on the use of radiation detection instruments for ensuring homeland security and safety has significantly contributed to the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

Basis of product type

Scintillator

Silicon photomultipliers

Fiber optic

Others (avalanche photodiodes (apd) and pin diodes)

Based on applications

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Biotechnology

Homeland security & defense

Automotive

Research and high-energy physics

Nuclear power plants

Others (oil & gas and space studies)

Manufacturing sector uses various radiation devices types such as personal dosimeters, surface contamination monitors, radioactive monitors, area process monitors, as well as environment radiation monitors.

The homeland security and defense industry utilizes survey meters, spectroscopic portal monitors, radiation detection monitors, alarming personal radiation detectors and mobile radiation monitors. In nuclear power plants, the popular radiation devices are full body accessories, personal dosimeters, and scintillators.

North America is anticipated to be one of the key region in the radiation monitoring and safety market due to factors such as favorable regulatory framework, technological advancements, as well as rising threat of nuclear terrorism in this region.

The European market has also witnessed significant growth due to extensive usage of radiation monitoring devices in nuclear energy industries after Fukushima disaster in 2011 which raised the public safety concerns. The two major types of radiation: X-rays and gamma rays, are high-frequency ionizing radiations.

These ionizing radiation when passes through a body cell, it can cause the cell to die, and sometimes can lead to cancer later on. Therefore, with the rising cancer incidence, the radiation monitoring and safety market growth would also swell worldwide.

Some of the key players in the radiation monitoring and safety market are Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Atomtex SPE, Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd., GE Electric ( GE Measurement and Control), Centronic Limited, Comecer SPA, General Electric Measurement and Control, Ametek Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Canberra Industries Inc., Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., RAE Systems Inc., LND Inc., Lab Impex Systems Ltd., Landauer, Inc., Redlen Technologies Inc., Smiths Detection Groups Ltd., Ludlum Measurements Inc., and SE International Inc.

