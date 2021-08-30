The rise in research activities and growing demand for Blood and Fluid Warming System Market is projected to bring bright opportunities for the market of sample preparation

Trending

The rise in research activities and growing demand for Blood and Fluid Warming System Market

Hypothermia may be a medical condition during which the blood heat drops below 95-degree Fahrenheit, mainly thanks to prolonged exposure to cold environment, where the person is incapable to breathe and hence, pulse gets hamper . It mainly occurs among very young and really old people and causes fatigue, weakness, drowsiness, and lethargy. consistent with the planet Health Organization (WHO), in 2011, hypothermia is especially susceptible in malnourished children as they need low rate to supply heat .

Hypothermia depends on person’s weight, body fat, age, and body mass. Moreover, people affected by memory disorder, strokes, paralysis, diabetes, severe trauma, and hypothyroidism are more vulnerable to hypothermia and takes prolong healing time. Hypothermia also can occur during surgery thanks to heavy dose of anesthetic drug. Hospitals use blood and fluid warmer system to watch and control the patient’s blood heat to avoid hypothermia. Monitoring of temperature is significant during patients stay within the hospital, allows doctor to supply proper treatment.

Moreover, the 37 Company launched new blood and fluid warming system, named – Fluido Compact in 2015. Fluido Compact offer features like safety, cost effectiveness thanks to low operational cost, free maintenance, and straightforward to handle. Additionally, the compact system operated on one button with instinctive instrument panel enables outstanding features like interchangeable disposable sets and temperature sensors, which helps IV fluids to focus on the temperature within 30 seconds and consist a cassette and patient line of 40 cm. High cost and disposable nature of blood and fluid warming system are a number of the factors hampering the market growth.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global blood and fluid warming system market include Smiths Medical, 3M Company, CareFusion, Becton, The 37Company, Dickinson and Company, Meridian Medical Systems, Barkey GmbH, GE Healthcare, and EMIT Corporation.

