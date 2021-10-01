The Romans choose a new mayor between garbage cans and wild boars

(Rome) The Romans will elect their new mayor on Sunday and Monday, who will face the endless sorrows of the Italian capital, overwhelmed by faulty public transport and catastrophic waste management.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 11:26 am

Sonia LOGRE and Gildas LE ROUX Agence France-Presse

The situation in the metropolis with a population of 2.8 million, one of the largest in Europe, has deteriorated so much that wild boars regularly circulate in some residential areas, attracted by the piles of rubbish piled up on the ground.

According to a ranking published in September by the American magazine Time Out, the Eternal City ranks at the top of the dirtiest cities in the world with New York and Bangkok. Everywhere, including in the old town, stinking rubbish bins overflow, to the horror of the angry Romans.

In Trastevere, a tourist area in the center full of bars and restaurants, Tiziana De Silvestro, a smiling six-year-old who is walking her dog, makes this bitter observation: “In the past, the rubbish bins of restaurants and bars were also collected at night. […] the trash cans weren’t on the sidewalks as they are now. Now the city is filled with animals, crows and seagulls, not to mention mice and cockroaches. ”

But some residents, like Cristiano Tancredi, a young manager of the Retake Roma association, refuse to admit defeat: “There are a lot of young people, a lot of voluntary associations, who respond and try to say,“ No, enough, we like it not to have such a dirty city, we have to mobilize ”,“ he explained.

“I think the next mayor has to take this into account: there is a lot of demand from citizens who want a better city, another city,” he added.

During their election campaign, the four main candidates also ran proposals to remedy the evils of Rome, such as an “extraordinary cleansing” of the city immediately after their election.

World exhibition

Outgoing Mayor Virginia Raggi, who was elected the first woman to head Rome in 2016, is again a candidate. But this 43-year-old woman from the 5-Star Movement (Anti-System) found it difficult to leave her mark and failed to create a reform dynamic, even when, for example, she bravely fought against the presence of the Mafia .

In the first round she meets Roberto Gualtieri, the former Minister of Economic Affairs (2019-2021) in the colors of the Democratic Party (left), Nicola Michetti, a 55-year-old law candidate from right and far right, who had COVID-19 with a simple Flu, and Carlo Calenda, an undisclosed candidate, former Minister for Economic Development in Matteo Renzi’s government in 2016.

It will be necessary to wait until the second round on October 17th and 18th to know the winner of the mayor’s race that, according to the latest polls, should be held between Gualtieri and Michetti.

Endeavoring to restore shine to the Italian capital, whose image also reflects that of the whole country, Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced on Tuesday that Italy would submit Rome’s candidacy for the 2030 World Exhibition, which is a “great opportunity for the development of “The city is qualified”.

Holding this event in Milan in 2015 had allowed the country’s economic capital to undergo a real transformation and its current mayor, Beppe Sala, himself a former patron of the Milan Exhibition, was about to be re-elected.

In addition to Rome and Milan, more than a thousand municipalities are called to renew their administrations, in particular Turin and Bologna in the north and Naples in the south. A total of 12 million voters out of a total of around 50 million have been called to the polls.

The outgoing mayor of Naples, former prosecutor Luigi De Magistris, is not standing for re-election but will run in the regional elections in Calabria to replace the president of this disadvantaged region, which has been plagued by the Mafia’s mandate.