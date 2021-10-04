The sail training ship “Gorch Fock” returns to Kiel

Return after about six years: Accompanied by dozens of sailboats and motorboats, the completely renovated sail training ship “Gorch Fock” has reached Kiel.

Kiel (dpa) – The training ship “Gorch Fock” reached its home port of Kiel on Monday after six years. In the early afternoon, the 89-meter-long three-master passed the Kiel-Wik naval base.

The ship and crew were greeted with 20 salutes from the base’s outer jetty. The “Gorch Fock” returned the 21st blow. Several dozen sailboats and motorboats accompanied the three-master. Thousands of people watched the arrival on the shores of the fjord.

Before the ship was supposed to dock at the base’s Gorch-Fock-Mole in the afternoon, a lap of honor was planned in the Inner Fjord, where the state parliament of Schleswig-Holstein is located. Parliament is the godfather of the completely renewed three-master.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) and Marine Inspector Vice-Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach were also on board for the last nautical miles of the voyage. In the morning, in Eckernförde Bay, they got off a mine-hunting boat on board the “Gorch Fock”.

Because much more had to be done on the ship, which was built in 1958 than was initially thought, the renovation costs greatly exceeded the ten million euros initially calculated. In between, the ship stood before the final ending. Ultimately, however, then Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) approved the increases and set a cap of € 135 million for the refurbishment of the ship. On Thursday, the Navy took over the three-master from the Lürssen shipyard in Bremen.