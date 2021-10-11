The Saliva Based Home Test Kits Market To Show Impeccable Growth In The Forecast Period
Saliva sample testing helps to check or monitor for certain drugs, hormones and antibodies in the body. It allows the user to test self-collected specimen and detect any undiagnosed disease or conditions at an early stage. The results are obtained in no time at the convenience of home without any clinical set-ups.
These test kits are different when compared to the home- collection test kits, where the sample is collected at home and sent to laboratory to obtain result in a week time. Primary advantage of using a saliva specimen over blood sample is its ease of collection, cost effectiveness, safety, non-invasive, user friendly along with abundance of biomarkers present in saliva such as genetic material and proteins.
Demand for Saliva Based Home Test Kits is expected to witness an optimistic growth outlook in the long run. Increasing number of infection cases further raised the demand for these saliva based home test kits with the motive of improving the turnaround time of detection of infected patients. The growing advancement for the Saliva Based Home Test Kits market industry will offer lucrative opportunities in near future.
These potential demerits of invasive phlebotomy lead to the use of non-invasive techniques such as using saliva or urine as a sample for disease diagnosis. Such procedures are simple, safe and painless and does not require special equipment for collection. Availability of home based test kits have further made it easier for quick self-diagnosis and early detection of disease, without the need of clinical equipment.
Potential application of Saliva based home test kits include early diagnosis of HIV, malaria detection, determination of ovulation, determination of drug substance in specimen, COVID-19 testing.
An increasing awareness amongst population for early detection of disease at the convenience of home is likely to boost the demand for the saliva based home test kits market in the forecasted period.
Smoking, eating, drinking or brushing the teeth before collecting saliva sample can also affect the test result. However, the increasing inclination of consumers to detect potential health problems at the earliest is making the home testing trend more desirable.
Several companies in the growing markets, are at the forefront, striving to capitalize on the untapped potential of the market for saliva based home test kits. To increase the reach of effective home test kits, continuous focus on successful commercialization of new technologies for the diagnosis of infectious disease are being undertaken by many organization serving this field. This will lead to the growth of the market in the forecasted period.
As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report in 2019, in USA, an estimated 13% of patients living with HIV are unaware of their status while young people aged 13 to 24 accounted for 21% of all new HIV diagnoses.
Early detection of such cases can reduce future complications as well as risk of transmission associated with these diseases. The FDA approved OraQuick In-Home HIV test kit can test for HIV antibody present in saliva and help detect the virus within 2-3 weeks of exposure.
Alternatively, technological advancements, industrial research programs along with government involvement to develop low cost and single use devices as futuristic approach in this segment are expected to further improve the market scenario of saliva based home test kits. With increasing incidence of diseases such as HIV, it is believed to promote the growth of the market in the forecasted period.
However, there are still lacks in the regulatory approvals of the European nations which will lead to slow growth but will soon grasp the growth of the market over forecast years.
- OraSure Technologies
- Xiamen Boson Biotech Co. Ltd.
- Hunan Runmei Gene Technology Co. Ltd.
- Diagnostics Automation/Cortex Diagnostics Inc.
- Guangzhou Decheng Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Others.
Companies offering Saliva Based Home Test Kits are involved in existing product upgrades, new product launches, mergers and collaborations to enhance their market position.
Key Segments:
By Product Type
- Test Strip
- Cassette
By Indication
- Malaria
- Ovulation
- HIV
- COVID
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Drugstores
- Retail Pharmacies
- Hospital Chain Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
