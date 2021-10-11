The Saliva Based Home Test Kits Market To Show Impeccable Growth In The Forecast Period

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the saliva based home test kits market is set to witness a growth of 10.2 during 2021-2031. Saliva based home test kits are rapid diagnostic test kits used for point of care (POC)/ at home test. It is available over the counter (OTC) either as membrane based test strips often enclosed by a plastic test cassette.

Saliva sample testing helps to check or monitor for certain drugs, hormones and antibodies in the body. It allows the user to test self-collected specimen and detect any undiagnosed disease or conditions at an early stage. The results are obtained in no time at the convenience of home without any clinical set-ups.

These test kits are different when compared to the home- collection test kits, where the sample is collected at home and sent to laboratory to obtain result in a week time. Primary advantage of using a saliva specimen over blood sample is its ease of collection, cost effectiveness, safety, non-invasive, user friendly along with abundance of biomarkers present in saliva such as genetic material and proteins.

Demand for Saliva Based Home Test Kits is expected to witness an optimistic growth outlook in the long run. Increasing number of infection cases further raised the demand for these saliva based home test kits with the motive of improving the turnaround time of detection of infected patients. The growing advancement for the Saliva Based Home Test Kits market industry will offer lucrative opportunities in near future.

