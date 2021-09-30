The schedule for explorations after the federal election becomes clear

Berlin (dpa) – Four days after the federal elections, the timing of the next exploratory talks between the parties is becoming increasingly clear. The leader of the green parliamentary group Katrin Göring-Eckardt expressed her skepticism about a coalition with the participation of the CDU and the CSU.

The federal vice-president of the CDU, Jens Spahn, for his part made it clear that he was counting on the possibility of government participation for the Union.

As was said Thursday in circles of the Union, the leadership of the Union wants to discuss the opportunities of a possible joint government with the Greens Sunday evening at 6.30 p.m. with representatives of the FDP. Talks with the Greens are scheduled for the start of the coming week. A spokeswoman for the Greens did not want to confirm or deny it. Party leader Annalena Baerbock had said the day before that there was an invitation from the Union and that they were in contact.

On Friday evening and Saturday, the CSU had ruled out the possible dates from the outset – according to information from the German press agency, Söder had announced it very early. Former Bavarian Prime Minister and CSU leader Edmund Stoiber celebrates his 80th birthday on Friday evening, during which Laschet is announced in addition to Söder. On Saturdays, Söder has several CSU committee meetings in district associations in the calendar. But Söder volunteered this Thursday, Friday or Sunday for possible discussions.

Also on Sunday, the SPD wants to explore separately with the Greens and the FDP the chances of a traffic light coalition. It was already known on Wednesday. According to the current state of information, the SPD is meeting with the FDP before meeting with the Union in the evening. Then the Social Democrats talk to the Greens.

The Greens and the FDP began government formation talks on Tuesday with a four-person meeting and the much-discussed Instagram selfie. This Friday, these two parties will meet in a larger group before meeting separately with the SPD and the Union from Sunday.

Göring-Eckardt: Union incapable of governing

Green parliamentary leader Göring-Eckardt told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Thursday): “I do not see at the moment that the Union can be considered capable of exploring, let alone capable of governing”. You need a reliable government. She still believes that no option should be ruled out among the Democratic parties. “But when I look at the state of the CDU, I don’t see how a coalition with the CDU and the CSU should play out.”

CDU Deputy Federal Minister and Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Deutschlandfunk: “The opposition just out of frustration, that cannot be the answer now. We also have a responsibility towards Germany. A coalition of the Union, the FDP and the Greens would have the opportunity to resolve long-standing unresolved conflicts, for example over climate protection, agriculture and migration. “A bourgeois-green-liberal government would be better for our country than a traffic light.”

When asked whether CDU boss Armin Laschet should leave, Spahn said: “The question does not arise at this time.” CDU and CSU officials should now conduct the exploratory talks. Union parliamentary deputy Carsten Linnemann (CDU) said on Wednesday evening on the ARD program “Maischberger” that the union should enter talks to form a government. “The luck is always there,” he said of a possible alliance with Jamaica.

According to dpa information, CSU has appointed its team for the explorations: besides CSU boss Markus Söder, CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt, general secretary Markus Blume, vice-CSU Dorothee Bär and director member of the regional group, Stefan Müller, are due to hold the talks. The “Welt” reported on this.

In view of the FDP as a possible coalition partner, the Young Greens warned against too much confidence in the market. “In this election, people who previously voted conservatively, fleeing the CDU’s hostility towards the future, have now found themselves with the FDP,” said Federal Green Youth spokesman Georg Kurz, of the German press agency. “Unfortunately, behind the new image of the FDP so far has only been the old story of miraculous market forces.”