The “shaman” QAnon of the Capitol attack pleads guilty

(Washington) An American conspirator who became one of the iconic attackers on Capitol Hill with his tattoos and buffalo squirrel headdress pleaded guilty of unlawful trespassing and violent conduct in federal court in Washington on Friday.

Posted on Sep 3, 2021 at 1:14 pm

Jacob Chansley, a self-proclaimed “shaman” and supporter of QAnon’s conspiracy theories, was arrested a few days after the crime. He faces up to 20 years imprisonment.

After this admission of guilt, his prison sentence will be between 41 and 51 months, minus the eight months behind bars, according to prosecutor Kimberly Paschall.

“He has no criminal record, he was not a planner, he was not violent,” assured his attorney Albert Watkins during the video conference, who has requested the release of his client pending judgment.

He noted that Jacob Chansley had suffered from “personality disorders” for several years, made worse by a period of solitary confinement.

Judge Royce Lamberth has indicated that he will decide on a possible release at a later date. The verdict will be given on November 17th.

Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters participated in the invasion of Congress to prevent elected officials from confirming Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump has never admitted defeat and has relentlessly denounced the massive electoral fraud denied by his own administration.

Jacob Chansley had claimed to be “part of a group action that responded, along with other ‘patriots’ from Arizona, to a presidential call for all ‘patriots’ to come to Washington,” the indictment reads.

He also referred to himself as the “digital soldier of QAnon”, whose conspiratorial movement Donald Trump is the hero and who saw the invasion of the Capitol as a triumph.

His lawyer said in a statement prior to the hearing that he had now “opposed” the move and “wanted to be held accountable for his actions”.

His client was a “non-violent, peaceful man suffering from real mental health problems” who made him “more susceptible to conspiratorial propaganda,” he said.

According to George Washington University’s Extremism Research Program, a total of 600 people were charged, in varying degrees, for their involvement in the fatal attack on Capitol Hill.

Five people died during or shortly after the attack, including a police officer and a protester who were killed by an officer when she and dozens of other rioters tried to break a door into the building.

In addition, two police officers committed suicide in the days and weeks that followed.