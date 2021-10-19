The Single-Domain Antibody Platforms Market To Be Held Captive By Innovation At A CAGR Of 10% Between 2020 to 2030

The Single-Domain Antibody Platforms Market is slated to reach US$ 22 Million at a CAGR of 10% between 2020 to 2030. The present scenario is that of consumers driving as well as the accelerating pace of alteration in the healthcare vertical. This drives the digitally-enabled, seamlessly connected, and on-demand clinician-patient interactions. As such, patient-centric delivery transcending geographical barriers would be the epicenter going forward.

Monoclonal antibodies are highly efficient as therapeutics against viral infections, immune diseases, and cancer. However, they are large in size and unable to access some epitopes, besides the production cost being high. Hence, single-domain antibodies (sdAbs) is an alternative for monoclonal due to larger number of accessible epitopes, smaller size, relatively low production costs, and potent inhibitors against immune and viral diseases. Currently, single-domain antibodies are being developed against a number of viruses, including influenza viruses, HIV, hepatitis C virus (HCV), enteric viruses, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Technological advancements in single-domain antibody platforms such as production of bispecific and multi-specific antibodies to target particular antigens during therapeutic developments are some other factors that will boost the growth of the single-domain antibody platforms market.

According to a latest report published by PMR, the global single-domain antibody platforms market is projected to be valued at US$ 22 Mn in 2020, and is expected to witness an impressive CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

Key Takeaways from Single-Domain Antibody Platforms Market Study

The bispecific single-domain antibody segment under platform type is expected to contribute more than 30% of revenue share in the single-domain antibody platforms market.

of revenue share in the single-domain antibody platforms market. By application, therapeutic development accounted for the highest market share in 2019 . Single-domain antibodies are highly effective in immune therapy, and antiviral therapy is anticipated to drive demand for single-domain antibody platforms.

. Single-domain antibodies are highly effective in immune therapy, and antiviral therapy is anticipated to drive demand for single-domain antibody platforms. Developing countries such as India, China, and South Africa are projected to register positive growth over the coming years, due to increase in drug development activities in these regions.

Leading players are focused on improving their service and established collaborations with research institutes and provide customized products.

The COVID-19 outbreak has created a positive impact on the single-domain antibody platforms market, with increased demand for antibodies in the treatment against COVID-19.

“Rise in prevalence of infectious disease and demand for immunotherapy for preventive treatments will boost the global single-domain antibody platforms market,” says a PMR analyst.

Collaborations & Acquisitions – Key Strategies amongst Market Players

Leading players in the single-domain antibody platforms market are strengthening their product portfolios by launching new products.

For instance, in July 2020 , Creative Biolabs developed over 400 types of therapeutic antibodies that can be applied to the study on COVID-19 drugs.

, Creative Biolabs developed over types of therapeutic antibodies that can be applied to the study on drugs. ProSci Incorporated announced the release of multiple single-domain antibodies against the human programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1).

In May, 2016, Antibody Design Labs offered a complete line of services for single-domain antibody development, including single-domain antibody phage libraries, immunization, and large-scale production of recombinant single-domain antibodies

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the single-domain antibody platforms market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2019 and projections for 2020 – 2030, on the basis of platform type (multi-specific single-domain antibody, bispecific single-domain antibody, multivalent single-domain antibody, and mono-specific single-domain antibody), animal source (camelids and sharks), application (diagnostic laboratories, therapeutic development, and research & development activities) and end user (diagnostic laboratories, clinical laboratories, academic and research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies), across seven key regions.