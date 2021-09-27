The spokesperson for the US Secretary of State infected with Corona |

State guests and delegates from over 100 countries gathered for the UN General Debate in New York. The spokesperson for the US Secretary of State has now tested positive for the corona virus.

Washington (AP) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spokesman Ned Price has tested positive for the corona virus after a week of high-level meetings at the United Nations General Assembly.

Price wrote on Twitter Monday that he first developed symptoms on Monday morning and tested positive shortly thereafter. He will now be in quarantine for ten days. Price had accompanied Blinken to numerous meetings with foreign partners on the sidelines of the UN general debate last week.

A State Department spokeswoman said Blinken tested negative for the virus during a routine check-up on Monday morning. No one else from the delegation that visited the United Nations General Assembly in New York has so far developed symptoms.

The spokeswoman also pointed out that Price had not been in personal contact with other foreign delegations since Thursday. The risk of infection with Price probably didn’t start until Saturday, according to ministry doctors. Price has also not met Blinken since Saturday.

Corona infection in the Brazilian delegation

At the United Nations General Assembly, a corona infection had already caused a sensation within the Brazilian delegation: the Brazilian Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga announced last week that he had tested positive for the corona virus. He had participated in the UN general debate with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and was also at UN headquarters on the East River. Another member of the delegation had previously tested positive.

Even before the general UN debate, the American hosts expressed concern that state guests and their delegations from more than 100 countries in New York could spread the virus.