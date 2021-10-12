The Stir To Be Different A Major Factor Of Growth Of The Olive Oil Market

The global Olive Oil Market is likely to witness expedited growth In Upcoming Years. Its virtual world taking the centre-stage as of now. With end-users asking for specialized settings and solutions, the other side of the table would be fortified with reduced cost on the part of maintenance. It is expected that close to 50% of the enterprise is eying virtual mode of operation by the year 2040.

The European Union is the leading producer, consumer, and exporter of olive oil across the globe. Europe is also the leading producer of olives, which makes it the most lucrative region for manufacturers in the global olive oil market. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is expected to offer promising opportunities over the coming years.

The global olive oil market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years, and this trend is anticipated to continue in 2019 and beyond. The global olive oil market is estimated to witness a decent growth rate of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2029, on the back of increasing investments in Europe.

Key Takeaways from Global Olive Oil Market Study

Europe and the Middle East & Africa collectively account for more than 75% share in the global olive oil market, as countries in these regions are among the leading producers of olives and olive oil.

The foodservice industry contributes significantly to the demand for olive oil, attributable to the wide range of application of olive oil in this industry.

Increasing popularity of extra virgin olive oil in emerging markets and its varied health benefits are boosting the market share of extra virgin olive oil in the global market. Extra virgin olive oil accounts for 70% market share in the global olive oil market.

“Extra virgin olive oil is gaining more traction in emerging economies, owing to its purity and nutritional properties. Manufacturers in the global olive oil market could gain more profits by increasing their investments in emerging markets like South Asia and East Asia, which are anticipated to witness high growth rates in the foreseeable future,” says a PMR analyst.

Global Olive Oil Market: Competitive Landscape

Participants in the global olive oil market are focusing on increasing the market penetration of their products. Manufacturers of olive oil are increasing their product offerings by introducing new varieties of olive oil with added ingredients to gain a competitive advantage in the global market.

Gallo worldwide launched Piri-Piri extra-strong sauce made from organic olive oil and intense spicy chili. This product is used in barbecues, snacks and slow-cooked dishes.

Manufacturers also strive to increase their market share in high growth markets. They are investing in emerging economies in Asia Pacific to increase their geographical reach and market share.

Cargill Incorporated is increasing its investments in emerging economies in South Asia and East Asia such as India and China respectively.

