The Superfruit Market To Grow Explicitly

October 19, 2021
1
The Superfruit Market is expected to grow at a good rate In Upcoming Years. Digitization has brought with it the concept of “smart industry”. As such, even data collection and analysis happen through digital transformation. With 3D scanners in place, the potential to identify safety hazards is bound to increase manifold. Also, mobile Bluetooth capabilities could be used effectively for speeding up the operations by monitoring the attendance then. These practices are bound to create wonders for the industry in all.
Superfruit production has been on a rise in developing countries such as China, India, Turkey, Philippines and many others. Also, the growth in superfruit consumption is not just limited to these countries but also U.S., Russia, Egypt, Spain etc. are the major superfruit consuming countries globally. Asia Pacific regions have evolved into a high-value growth for superfruit consumptions for juice and juice concentrates. 

The global market for superfruit is estimated to grow significantly and the major contributing factor is consumer orientation towards health food and healthy lifestyle. “Superfruit” is a term used to refer to fruits that have high nutritive value and are often consumed for the health benefits associated with it.

A lot of high-value marketing is put in to promote the products made from these superfruit. Products made from such superfruit are often showcased to have numerous applications. The applications of superfruit include juices, dietary supplements, fresh bakery, sports drinks, functional food, fortified water and flavored drinks.

Rise in consumption of functional beverages is one of the key factors driving the market for superfruit.  Functional beverages are drinks intended for conveying health benefits. Most of the functional beverages consist of ingredients like vitamins, minerals, fruits and fruit purees, and vegetables and such superfruit. 

The newer segments of functional beverages have been introducing as superfruit beverages and have instantaneously gained recognition and high demand. Superfruit ingredients in functional beverages are mostly added to performance and sports drinks, and, energy drinks, and fortified fruit drinks.

North America is considered to be the largest market for functional beverages. Two key factors responsible for the high demand for functional beverages in the region include a greater level of awareness among consumers and high disposable income. Taking into account that North America has a relatively higher share in the global functional beverages market in terms of value sales, this one factor is driving the demand for Superfruit in this region.

Global Superfruits: Market Segmentation

basis of fruit type
  • Citrus Fruits
  • Berries
  • Apples
  • Bananas
  • Grapefruit
  • Cantaloupe
  • Cherries
  • Dragon fruit
  • Grapes
  • Kiwi
  • Plums
  • Pomegranate
  • Avocados
  • Tomatoes
  • Papayas
  • Pumpkin & pumpkin seeds
  • Watermelon
  • Pineapple
distribution channel
  • Direct
  • Indirect
    • Store-based
      • Hypermarket/Supermarket
      • Convenience Stores
      • Departmental Stores
    • Online
basis of application
  • Food and Beverages
    • Bakery and confectionaries
    • Baby food
    • Beverages
    • Snacks
    • Ice-creams & desserts
  • Dietary supplements
  • Cosmetics

Some of the key players operating in the global Superfruit market are The Agrana Group, Chiquita Brands International Sàrl, Dole Food Company, Inc., Del Monte Foods, Inc., Fyffes plc, Grupo Noboa S.A., Kagome Co., Ltd., The Morning Star Company, Naturipe Farms, LLC., Citrosuco, among others. 

The Superfruit market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing health consciousness. Catering the growing demand for products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the superfruit market growth. Also the plan in marketing and advertising them to the consumers play a critical role in sales of the superfruit products.

