The Taliban are “pragmatic” and must be measured by their actions

(Doha) The Taliban have shown “pragmatism” and must be judged for their actions as the “de facto ruler” of Afghanistan, a minister from Qatar, a country at the center of diplomatic negotiations on the matter, told AFP the new regime has not yet told AFP accepted.

In an exclusive interview with AFP that was taped Monday evening – before the announcement of the new Afghan government on Tuesday – Deputy Foreign Minister and spokeswoman Lolwah al-Khater urged the international community to remain constructive in its crisis management as she believed it was at the Afghans decide their future.

“You’ve shown a good dose of pragmatism,” she said. “Let’s seize the opportunities and […] let’s put our emotions aside. ”

As a neutral and influential mediator, Qatar has become a major player in the crisis. In particular, he welcomed the negotiations concluded in 2020 between the US of former President Donald Trump and the Taliban, then between the latter and the Afghan opposition of the now ousted President Ashraf Ghani.

In recent days, he has urged the Taliban to respect Western demands, including respect for women’s rights and the opportunity for those who wish to leave the country freely.

Ms. al-Khater, a well-known public figure in the emirate, this time insisted on the need for the international community to accept the concrete measures taken by the new masters of Kabul, which they said insist on other important issues such as addressing the health crisis and say they think they are legitimate.

“Rational Approach”

“They are the de facto rulers, no question about it,” she said. “We are not pushing for diplomatic recognition” of the new regime and “we will not stop discussing” if they do not keep all their promises, the spokesman said in moderation.

Since that interview, the Taliban have announced the key ministers of their government, led by Mohammad Hassan Akhund, a close friend of their founder Mullah Omar. Washington then said it wanted to “judge the Taliban by their actions, not by their words”, concerned about “the affiliations and backgrounds of some of these people.”

Recognition of the regime “is clearly an instrument that can be used not only by us but also by the international community,” assured the Qatari minister, pleading for “a very rational and non-emotional approach to clearly show (the Taliban) the benefits they need to discuss […] and the consequences “they would suffer if they refused.

“This middle ground is our recommendation to our partners,” she repeated, while the heads of the German, Dutch, British, Italian and American diplomacy in Doha devoted themselves to the central role of this little Gulf within eight days.

As evidence of the Taliban’s goodwill, Ms. al-Khater cited the fact that they did not refuse to allow more than 120,000 people to leave and that some ministries, including the Ministry of Health, are operating normally. “Doctors and nurses can take their responsibility,” she argued.

“Is the photo pink?” No, it’s not, ”she nuanced, however. The way out of the crisis “will consist in a process of building trust, it will take place gradually. But we basically have to react to all positive steps on your part, with positive steps on our part, ”she emphasized.

“Intermediary”

She also pointed out that the difficulty for women to work in Afghanistan is not the only fact of the Taliban, but also logistical problems in rural areas and the weight of strong traditions. “Let us all remember that Afghanistan is not just about the elites and Kabul. ”

In the past few days, Qatar, together with its Turkish ally, has stepped up efforts to rehabilitate the capital’s airport, in particular with a view to resuming humanitarian aid. The situation in the country has become very complicated and, according to experts, could worsen with the onset of winter.

Ms. al-Khater, who has been ubiquitous in accepting Afghan transit refugees in the emirate since the beginning of the month, ruled that aid can be resumed and called on United Nations agencies not to “politicize” their interventions in order to “themselves” Help focus and “development”.

And the person responsible for alerting Westerners to their attempts to plaster the land of reading frames that don’t suit them.

“The Afghan people must have a say, like everyone else. To say that the Taliban must respond to the international community does not mean that (they) control the future of the country and its people, ”she said.

To the critics who fell on the wealthy emirate, who were sometimes accused of legitimizing the Taliban and facilitating their rise to power, she replied: “Don’t kill the messenger. Qatar was the messenger […]. We acted as mediators, but it is the protagonists who made these agreements, ”she noted, referring to the United States, the Taliban and other Afghan political groups.