The Taliban blame Americans for the chaos at Kabul Airport

(Kabul) A week after the earthquake caused by their seizure of power in Afghanistan in the world, the Taliban on Sunday blamed the United States for the chaos at Kabul airport, where tens of thousands of Afghans are trying to leave their country again and again Land at any price.

David FOX Agence France-Presse

Given this situation, the leaders of the G7 will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, announced British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose country currently holds the group’s presidency.

“It is vital that the international community work together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis, and help the Afghan people protect progress.” [réalisés] the last 20 years, ”he added.

In Kabul, thousands of frightened families are still trying to flee through the airport, despite Washington warning of security threats there and the European Union believing it is “impossible” to evacuate everyone threatened by the Taliban.

Since invading Kabul on August 15, the Islamists have tried to convince the population that they have changed, claiming their policies will be less brutal than when they were in office from 1996 to 2001. But that stops the tide of those who don’t believe in their promises and are dying to leave.

Taliban inspect the contents of the trunk of a car that was stopped at a checkpoint in Kabul’s Wazir Akbar Khan district on August 22.

“America with all its strength and equipment […], failed to bring order to the airport. There is peace and quiet throughout the country, but chaos prevails at Kabul airport […] This must be ended as soon as possible, ”said senior Taliban official Amir Khan Mutaqi on Sunday.

Seven Afghans died in this gigantic hustle and bustle at the airport, the British Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday, without saying whether he spoke of a single incident or several or when it occurred.

A journalist, one of a group of press workers and academics who were fortunate enough to gain access to the airport on Sunday, described scenes of utterly desperate Afghans clutching their bus as they entered.

“They showed us their passports and shouted: ‘Take us with you, please take us with you,” said the journalist.

The British broadcaster Sky News broadcast images of at least three corpses covered with a white sheet on Saturday, resting in front of the airport. The circumstances of her death are unknown.

Hope for a miracle

Still hoping for a miracle, families remain crammed between the barbed wire that separates the Taliban from American troops, and access to the airport remains very difficult.

US President Joe Biden admitted on Friday that the evacuation operation was “one of the hardest in history”.

On August 19, a baby was handed over to a US soldier over a wall around Kabul airport.

Washington has confiscated the planes of several private airlines to help with the evacuation, the US Department of Defense said.

These planes won’t take off from Kabul Airport, the Pentagon said, but they will help move people who have been evacuated to third countries like Qatar or the United Arab Emirates.

The United States, which dispatched thousands of soldiers to secure the airport, has set August 31 as the deadline for the completion of evacuation operations. This date corresponds to the planned final withdrawal of American forces in Afghanistan.

Washington plans to evacuate between 10,000 and 15,000 of its nationals and 50,000 to 60,000 Afghans and their families, according to the Biden government. But a significant number of other people are trying to flee.

“We are fighting against both time and space,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby admitted on Saturday. However, other high-ranking foreign officials had harsher words.

“They want to evacuate 60,000 people by the end of the month. It is mathematically impossible, ”declared the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

“Inclusive Government”

He claimed to have told the Americans that security at the airport was too strict and prevented Afghans who worked for the Europeans from entering the country.

Since August 14, according to the White House, around 25,100 people on board military aircraft from the United States and allied countries have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Sunday to prevent an influx of refugees from Afghanistan under whom “fighters in disguise” could hide.

“Our western partners are pushing to accept refugees in Central Asian countries until they have a visa for the USA or for other countries,” said Putin.

“But who can be? [caché] How can we know that among these refugees? “, He underlined, estimating that” hundreds, even hundreds of thousands or maybe millions “of people might want to flee the country.

For its part, the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), based in Saudi Arabia, has expressed concerns that Afghanistan could become a “terrorist haven”.

She announced that she would send envoys to Afghanistan to emphasize the importance of “peace, stability and national reconciliation”.

The Taliban have accepted that the US military will oversee the evacuations, which allows them to focus on how to run the country after foreign troops have withdrawn.

Taliban officials said they were working to “build an inclusive government”.

The Taliban entered Kabul last week without resistance.

Taliban resistance has formed in the Panchir Valley, northeast of Kabul. This National Resistance Front (FNR) is led in particular by Ahmad Massoud, the son of commandant Ahmed Shah Massoud, who was murdered by Al-Qaida in 2001.

While the Taliban announced their “loyalty” to their Ahmad-Masud movement on Friday, an FNR spokesman said the front was preparing for a “prolonged conflict” with the Taliban, if it did not succeed, over the formation of an inclusive one Government to negotiate.