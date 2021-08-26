The Taliban condemn the attacks

(Kabul) The Taliban strongly condemn Thursday’s deadly attacks near Kabul airport, their spokesman said, stressing that they occurred in an area under the responsibility of the US Army.

“The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombings on civilians at the airport,” said Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter.

The explosion occurred in an area where US forces are responsible for security.

Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesman

According to the Pentagon, two explosions occurred near the airport. According to the Italian NGO Emergency, they killed at least six people.

