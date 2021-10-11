The Tracheobronchial Stents Market To Stay In The Growth Quadrant In The Next 10 Years Tracheobronchial Stents Market

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the Tracheobronchial stents market is set to witness a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period of 2021-2031. The global Tracheobronchial stents market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, among rising population.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the total incidence of COPD in working young people between the ages of 40 and 70 is expected to be approximately 4%. As a result, there is a high prevalence of respiratory problems in young people requiring the stent replacement.

Growing adoption of endoscopic therapy, rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing investments in R&D, availability of alternative treatments, increasing funding on healthcare infrastructure, advanced healthcare healthcare regulatory scenarios are some of the major factors uplifting the growth of the global tracheobronchial stents market.

According to research issued by the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP), about 14.8 million individuals will be diagnosed with COPD in 2020, and over 25 million people will be diagnosed with asthma. As a result of the rising frequency of respiratory diseases, airway stenting is in high demand throughout the country.

Furthermore, the number of persons having bronchoscopies in the country is on the rise, increasing the need for tracheobronchial stents. The presence of significant market players working on the development and introduction of unique and revolutionary tracheobronchial stents is fueling market demand even more.

The market for tracheobronchial stents is most prominently driven by countries like U.S. and Canada. According to a recently published report, about 14.8 million individuals in the United States are diagnosed with COPD in 2020. Thus, the growing number of geriatric population suffering from a respiratory disorder associated with COPD is significantly leading to an upsurge in demand for the tracheobronchial stent.

Moreover, the prevalence of lung disorders and post-tuberculosis stenosis among the adult population results in an increasing demand for tracheobronchial stenting in the U.S. and Canada.

Moreover, U.S. and Canada are undertaking a variety of attempts to strengthen their research and development facilities to produce technologically superior tracheobronchial stents.

Europe is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the existence of numerous medical centers, robust healthcare infrastructure, growing healthcare spending and higher preference among surgeons.

Furthermore, increased disease incidence, growing preferences of minimally invasive procedures, and a growing geriatric population are also contributing to the market’s expansion of the in this tracheobronchial stents in Europe.

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Tracheobronchial Stents include,

Boston Scientific

Merit Medical

R. Bard

Taewoong Medical

Micro-Tech (Nanjing)

Teleflex

Merit Medical Systems

Cook Group

Novatech Sa

Endo-Flex

I. Tech

Efer Endoscopy

Fuji Systems

Hood Laboratories.

Leading Tracheobronchial Stent manufacturers are currently using technologically sophisticated production techniques to improve production efficacy and product offers. For example, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a 3D printed airway stent developed by Cleveland Clinic physician Tom Gildea, M.D. in January 2020.

The 3D printed silicone stents are used to treat patients with significant breathing problems by keeping their airways open. Tumors, inflammation, trauma, and other masses can all contribute to breathing difficulties.

Key Segments

By Product Type

Self-Expandable Stents

Non-Expandable Stents

Balloon-Expandable Stents

By Applications

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

