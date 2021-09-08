The trial of the terrorist attacks in Paris began with 130 dead

It was a heartbreaking night of terror that traumatized Paris to this day. Islamists killed 130 people in a series of attacks six years ago. Now the trial against 20 suspected extremists begins.

Paris (dpa) – Under the strictest security measures, the process of Islamist terrorist attacks began in Paris almost six years ago with 130 dead and 350 injured.

Twenty suspects are charged, including Salah Abdeslam, who has already been convicted in Belgium and is considered one of the main perpetrators and the only survivor of the terrorist squad. Thirteen other defendants were said to have been suspected supporters. Six other defendants are tried in absentia. Five of them are said to have died in Syria in the meantime. One is imprisoned in Turkey on terrorism charges.

During the series of attacks on November 13, 2015, extremists shot dead 130 people in the “Bataclan” concert hall as well as in bars and restaurants. There were 350 injured. At the Stade de France, three suicide bombers blew themselves up during an international football match between Germany and France. The Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia claimed responsibility for the attacks for itself.

Nearly 1,000 police officers were mobilized in Paris to start the trial. Special armed forces have secured the spacious and cordoned off courthouse, in which a specially assembled jury negotiates in a specially furnished room. This offers 550 seats, and screens broadcast the negotiations in all areas of the room. Psychological support is available for relatives and those affected throughout the process. The process is slated to last until May 2022. Most defendants face life imprisonment or 20 years in prison.

According to the prosecution, there are 1,765 co-complainants. At the start of the process, these should all be called by name. It was only later that the court wanted to deepen the content of the allegations, which are based on 500 files containing the results of the investigation. Hundreds of witnesses must be heard, in addition to French and Belgian investigators, as well as the French president at the time, François Hollande.

Faced with the dramatic scale of the night of terrorism, victims and their loved ones benefit from an appropriate space: over a period of five weeks, around 300 of them are supposed to tell their stories.