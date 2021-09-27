The two Michael and Meng Wanzhou: no connection, assures Washington

(Washington) The White House is downplaying the correlation many have noted between the release of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig and the US decision to withdraw Meng Wanzhou’s extradition request.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Monday that the US Department of Justice was a fully independent agency and had made the decision to go the route of a settlement agreement.

Ms. Meng was allowed to return to China after a New York judge approved the deal on Friday; the “two Michaels” were on their way back to Canada that same night.

Ms. Psaki said Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden had relentlessly urged China to release the two Canadians whose arrests were widely viewed in retaliation for Ms. Meng’s arrest in Canada in December 2018.

The White House spokeswoman assures us that the closing of the lawsuit against Ms. Meng should not be taken as evidence of a change in US foreign policy towards China.

Republicans, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio, are critical of the deferred prosecution deal and want the White House to brief Congress on how the deal was reached.

“It may surprise you that the Justice Department is independent, but under this administration it is,” Psaki said of the Republicans. “Nobody should conclude that our general policy is changing: this is a legal issue and a judicial decision. ”

Ms. Psaki could not say whether President Biden was aware of delayed prosecution negotiations at his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month.

“Our policy towards China has not changed,” she said. We hold on [Pékin] responsible for its unfair economic practices, its actions in the world and its human rights abuses. And we will continue to do so in partnership with our allies around the world. ”