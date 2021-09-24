The United States and its allies rely on the Indo-Pacific

Washington (AP) – The United States, India, Australia and Japan want to expand their involvement in the Indo-Pacific and thus stand up to China.

“When we met six months ago, we made specific commitments to advance our common and positive agenda for a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” Biden said Friday at the start of the meeting. “Today, I can say with pride that we are making excellent progress.” The Indo-Pacific is a region from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean. The United States and other states are concerned about China’s trade practices and China’s expansionist push in the Indo-Pacific.

Biden had previously held an online summit with his colleagues from the three countries in the spring, shortly after taking office. The new American administration wants to renew and strengthen international alliances. The four-country group – also known as the Quad – was formed after the 2004 tsunami triggered by an earthquake in the Indian Ocean. In March, the group joined forces for the first time at the level of the heads of state and government. At the spring virtual meeting, the four partners announced, among other things, that they would increase the production capacity of corona vaccines in India.

“We are liberal democracies,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. The aim of the meeting is to show that democracies can achieve something. In the region, there should be no coercion and the sovereign role of all nations should be respected, Morrison said. Disputes must be resolved in accordance with international law. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was convinced that cooperation between the four states would ensure prosperity and peace in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world. There is “strong solidarity” between the countries, underlined Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The four heads of government did not directly mention China. Beijing’s approach is competition, not conflict, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at the meeting. This is not a safety meeting – the focus is on the corona pandemic, the climate, technology and infrastructure. Announcements are to be expected in these areas, had previously been said from the White House.

Biden’s foreign policy has focused on the Indo-Pacific region from the start – in an effort to counter China’s growing claim to power in the region. The United States is also concerned about Beijing’s trade practices and China’s urgency to expand in the Indo-Pacific. According to observers, the timing of the meeting also sends a message so soon after the withdrawal from Afghanistan. The meeting talked a lot about Biden’s new foreign policy priorities.

More recently, a new security alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia in the Indo-Pacific has angered France. Suddenly, Paris felt excluded as a strategic partner of the region. The US government has pointed out that the Quad alliance has nothing to do with the security alliance with Australia. The quadripartite alliance has “no security or military dimension,” said a senior government official.