The Vatican’s offshore money | Re-trial of a cardinal accused of fraud

(Vatican City) The trial of various financial crimes against Cardinal Becciu and his co-defendants, which began at the end of July, was resumed on Tuesday in the Vatican, where such a high-ranking religious will be tried for the first time.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 9:49 am

Gildas LE ROUX Agence France-Presse

At the center of this extraordinary trial before the tribunal of the smallest state in the world is Angelo Becciu, who was dismissed from his functions by the sovereign Pope in September 2020 and his privileges as cardinal withdrawn.

Cardinal Becciu, 73, a little Sardinian in a black suit huddled in his chair, present at Tuesday’s hearing, was not invited to speak.

PHOTO ANDREAS SOLARO, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE ARCHIVE

Giovanni Angelo Becciu, pictured on the day of his elevation to cardinal in the Apostolic Palace of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, June 28, 2018.

The heart of the process: the expensive acquisition of a prestigious building in London as part of the Holy See’s investment, whose real estate assets are considerable.

Tuesday’s hearing, devoted to procedural issues, lasted about two hours before pausing until Wednesday. The bulk of the debates were devoted to a lively debate between the prosecutor and defense lawyers, who complained that they did not have access to certain files.

As soon as it opened on July 27, the trial was postponed to October to give the defense more time to prepare.

The trial takes place in a specially equipped room with a crucifix and a portrait of Pope Francis on the wall behind the judges’ chairs.

Two-year investigations into the role of Angelo Becciu and several high-ranking officials of the Vatican administration, offshore companies and intermediaries led to the questioning of ten protagonists, who are particularly responsible for fraud, embezzlement, abuse of power, money laundering, corruption and extortion.

The investigation described an “almost inseparable” jumble of hedge funds with leverage, banks, credit institutions, natural and legal persons …

Acquiring the 17,000 m2 building at 60 Sloane Square in the very chic Chelsea neighborhood of London at an overvalued price and with a hidden mortgage has become a nightmare for the reputation of the Holy See.

Of the ten defendants, half worked in Vatican City during that ruthless purchase.

In the years 2013-2014, the State Secretary raised more than 166 million euros, in particular from Credit Suisse, to invest in the Luxembourg fund “Athena” of the Italian-Swiss businessman Raffaele Mincione.

Conflict of interest

Half of the sum is earmarked for the purchase of 45% of the London building, the other half for stock market investments.

Raffaele Mincione then used the church’s money for “speculative operations” such as buying up fragile banks. In the event of a conflict of interest, the magistrates point out that they also finance their own projects.

The Holy See, suffering from losses and having no control over the choice of non-ethical investments, will decide four years later, in late 2018, to end this partnership.

A new London mediator, Italian Gianluigi Torzi, was then selected to negotiate the break with Raffaele Mincione – who will receive £ 40million – and the Vatican’s full ownership of the building.

However, Mr. Torzi will take control of ownership (through voting shares) from the Vatican Beard.

Two people in particular helped the two London brokers in exchange for remuneration: the former Credit Suisse banker Enrico Crasso, who had been financial advisor to the Vatican State Secretariat for decades, and Fabrizio Tirabassi, an Italian employee of this section.

Angelo Becciu was “Deputy State Secretary” in 2014, the equivalent of a Minister of the Interior and as such was in constant contact with Pope Francis.

His former assistant, Father Mauro Carlino, and the two ex-leaders of the Vatican’s financial gendarme (AIF, renamed since then), the Swiss René Brülhart and the Italian Tommaso Di Ruzza, are also called up.

Regardless of the London purchase, the lawsuit investigates two more embarrassing acts for Cardinal Becciu: the remuneration of an Italian mediator to negotiate the release of kidnapped religious and the financing of his brother’s business for possible activities.