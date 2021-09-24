the virus can hibernate for 5 years in survivors

The Ebola virus can remain silent in the body of a former carrier for at least five years. This should be remembered at least for a survey carried out by three laboratories: the Infectious Diseases Research and Training Center in Guinea (Cerfig) in collaboration with the French Development Research Institute (IRD); the laboratory of the Hemorrhagic Fever Project in Guinea and the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, Senegal.

“Create a new epidemic”

“Our study shows that the virus can hibernate in the human body for at least five years, then wake up and trigger a new epidemic. »Said in particular Alpha Keita, microbiologist at the University of Montpellier-TransVIHMI and deputy director of Cerfig, in favor of a trust he made in a French press. The scientist took this opportunity to make everyone aware of the rather deadly nature of this disease.

A concern for West Africa

It indicates that the phenomenon of hibernation is registered in former carriers of the virus and sometimes they do not show symptoms of the disease. According to the microbiologist, there is cause for concern about this phenomenon. “This resurgence phenomenon of former Ebola patients, sometimes asymptomatic, is unpredictable. However, there are more than ten thousand of these “survivors” in West Africa alone, noted Alpha Keita.