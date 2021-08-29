The whole of Spain is no longer a high risk corona area | Free press

The whole country is now considered “safe”, including Mallorca, the most popular holiday island for Germans. Spain is no longer listed as a high corona risk area by the federal government.

A week ago, the first Spanish regions were removed from the risk list, including the Canary Islands and Catalonia with the tourist metropolis of Barcelona. Now the whole country is considered “safe”, including Mallorca, the most popular holiday island for Germans.

The greater Lisbon region will also no longer be a high-risk area from Sunday. The Algarve is the only region in Portugal that remains on the list.

Spain is considered the most popular holiday destination for Germans abroad. On July 11, it was classified as a risk area due to the sharp increase in the number of infections in the middle of the holiday season, and at the end of July even as a high risk area. Since then, returnees who have not been fully immunized or who have recovered have been quarantined for ten days. They could only get rid of it after five days with a negative test. It is now over due to the significantly lower number of infections.

Continue to observe the corona rules

However, travelers to Spain must continue to adhere to the corona rules. Because from the Spanish point of view, Germany is a risk zone until at least September 5. This is why all German visitors over the age of twelve must be able to prove that they have had a vaccination or a recovery or present a negative test on entry. This also applies to the return trip to Germany – whether or not you are coming from a high-risk area.

Chile is no longer a high risk area. Three Caribbean countries are new to the list: Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia. After Sunday’s changes, there are still around 70 countries that are fully or partially classified as high-risk areas with a particularly high risk of infection.