Therapeutic Dog Food Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2028 Benefits, Business Opportunities & Future Investments

A therapeutic diet for pets such as dogs and cats is formulated to meet the specific needs of the pets. Primarily these diets are designed to prevent diseases that are common in pets. In the absence of proper nutrition, dogs cannot fight off infection, repair teeth and bones, and maintain their build and muscle tone. Hence, a diet with all the essential components such as vitamins, minerals, protein, fats, carbohydrates, and other nutritional components is needed. This helps the pets in combating the diseases. Therapeutic diets contain better quality ingredients and provide the core of pet’s nutrition.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The therapeutic dog food market was not majorly affected during the pandemic, as most of the pet owners stockpiled pet veterinary diet products with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, with worldwide lockdown and various restrictive measures being imposed, the pet owners could not visit stores, so they shifted to e-commerce platforms to purchase pet food, which resulted in the growth of the market. Hence considering the above-mentioned factors, the pandemic is less likely to impact the market growth.

Based on product type, the global therapeutic dog food market is segmented into dry food, wet/canned food, fresh food, snacks/treats and others.

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into weight management, digestive care, diabetes, skin & coat care, allergy & immune system health, hip & joint care and others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The therapeutic dog food market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the therapeutic dog food market in these regions.

