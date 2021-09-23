Thermo Ventilators Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2026
Global Thermo Ventilators Market was valued US$ 2.4 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.25 % during a forecast period.
Thermo ventilators are electrical equipment that serves as a multipurpose ventilation system. Thermo ventilators are electrical appliances that merge the functions of automatic ventilation and air circulation.
Increasing awareness about thermos ventilators among the residential sector is expected to contribute significantly to the demand for thermo ventilators during the forecast period. Thermo ventilators provide automatic adjustment of the ventilation system as per the occupantâ€™s requirement. Thermo ventilators market is booming owing to its feature like energy efficient and increasing demand in commercial sector. Furthermore, the initial investment of thermo ventilators is expected to pose a major challenge for the global market growth.
High initial investment is a major challenge for the growth of the global thermo ventilators market.
Increase in necessitate for energy efficient ventilation, the global thermo ventilators market is witnessing a considerable traction in the commercial and residential sectors. Commercial sectors include entertainment malls, restaurants, hotel rooms, educational institutions, corporate offices, conference or seminar rooms and others. Demand is increasing for the ventilation systems, which helps to automatically adjust its operations based on the occupancy of the premises. Growing number of commercial buildings is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Thermo ventilators providing automatic ventilation, also offer the purpose of adequate of air circulation thereby checking on the carbon dioxide level inside the building premises. In cases of residential application, thermo ventilators are also installed in washrooms wherein it used as multipurpose equipment including adequate air circulation, automatic ventilation, and drying clothes.
Asia-Pacific is expected to hold large market share in the Global thermo ventilators market owing to increasing infrastructural investments in commercial real estate along with the rise in consumer preferences for energy efficient homes.
The report provides key information on the market status of the leading market players. Some of the major key players includes in the global turbo compressor market such as Vaisala, Mistubishi Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Aereco, Swegon Group AB, Panasonic, Whirlpool, Lennox International Inc., Siemens, and Sauter Controls GmbH.
The scope of the report for Global thermo ventilators market
Global thermo ventilators market, by Type
Ceiling Mounted
Window Mounted
Wall Mounted
Global thermo ventilators market, by Application
Commercial
Residential
Global thermo ventilators market, by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Key playersÂ Global Thermo Ventilators Market
Aereco
Honeywell International Inc.
Lennox International Inc.
Mistubishi Electric
Panasonic
Sauter Controls GmbH
Siemens
Swegon Group AB
Vaisala
Whirlpool